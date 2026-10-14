Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Trump says 'massive' oil, gas, mineral exploration to begin in Greenland

By AFP | Oct. 14, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center in Wasilla, Alaska, on October 13, 2026. [AFP]

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that oil, gas and mineral exploration was preparing to begin in Greenland, and hailed the Arctic island's position for US and European security.

Washington signed a security deal with the leaders of Greenland and Denmark after Trump threatened to take Copenhagen's strategically important Arctic Circle territory by force.

Greenland, which lies on the shortest route for missiles between Russia and the United States, represents a highly strategic location for Trump's desired "Golden Dome" defense shield.

It also has untapped rare earth deposits and could be a critical player as melting polar ice opens up new shipping routes.

"Massive Oil, Gas, and Mineral Exploration is getting ready to begin in our new and beautiful Greenland!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Citing experts, Trump said "the amount of easily available Oil is far greater than that of almost... anywhere in the World."

He did not give details of prospective American involvement.

In August, media reports of a US oil company's preparatory operations in a remote region of eastern Greenland left locals and authorities on the island uneasy.

In the same message on Truth Social, Trump hailed Greenland's position as "second to none" for US and European security.

"Any future attack on the United States will have to come across Greenland, where our Defense will routinely knock down drones, missiles, or any other form of weapon not yet even conceived," Trump said.

"It gives us time, location, and sightline, like nowhere else in the World!" he added.

Trump signed a security deal with the leaders of Greenland and Denmark in September.

Under the 10-page pact, the US will build two military bases in southern and eastern Greenland.

These will be established in Narsarsuaq in the south of the island and Mestersvig in the east, in addition to the Pituffik base it already operates in the north.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

US President Donald Trump Greenland oil exploration
.

Latest Stories

Unease in broad-based coalition
Unease in broad-based coalition
Politics
By Jacob Ochiro
43 mins ago
US anchor eats humble pie after Nairobi-New York on-air gaffe
National
By Joan Oyiela
46 mins ago
Kehlani opens up about drug-addicted parents, childhood trauma in candid interview
Entertainment
By Molly Chebet
46 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto hits out at opposition, defends bottom-up agenda
By Irissheel Shanzu 1 hr ago
Ruto hits out at opposition, defends bottom-up agenda
Sh45b shareholder loan: Inside Kenya Airways advanced investor talks
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Sh45b shareholder loan: Inside Kenya Airways advanced investor talks
Misplaced anger? President Ruto chases 'ghosts', turns Uhuru and Sifuna into bogeymen
By Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
Misplaced anger? President Ruto chases 'ghosts', turns Uhuru and Sifuna into bogeymen
Four years too short for come we stay to be said to be a marriage, court rules
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Four years too short for come we stay to be said to be a marriage, court rules
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved