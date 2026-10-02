Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Swiss president to quit government

By AFP | Oct. 2, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Switzerland's President Guy Parmelin at a past press conference. [AFP]

 Swiss President Guy Parmelin announced Friday that he will quit the government at the end of the year, in a sudden move after more than a decade of ministerial service.

Switzerland's presidency rotates annually among the seven members of the government, called the Federal Council, of which Parmelin, 66, was the longest-serving minister.

Parmelin told a press conference in Bern that he had informed ministerial colleagues of his decision to step down on December 31.

"By then, it will have been 11 years since I was elected to this role, and the time has come for me to make way for new energy in these times of great uncertainty," he said, admitting to feeling "a certain weariness", while insisting he was not stepping down for medical reasons.

Tariff tussle with Trump

A pragmatist, Parmelin seemed to make more headway with US President Donald Trump than his predecessor Karin Keller-Sutter.

Trump shocked Switzerland in August 2025 when he announced 39-percent duties on imports of Swiss goods, among the highest in his global tariff blitz.

Parmelin, the economy minister, went to Washington three times in a bid to reduce the rate.

Eventually, Switzerland and the United States announced a declaration of intent to cut tariffs to 15 percent, with the Swiss vowing to invest $200 billion in the United States.

A winegrower by trade, Parmelin is from the French-speaking western canton of Vaud. He is from the hard-right Swiss People's Party (SVP), which is the biggest in the country,

Parmelin was previously president in 2021 and took centre-stage as Switzerland hosted a summit in Geneva between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.

The president of the Swiss Confederation is first among equals on the Federal Council, chairs its meetings and typically represents the country in major domestic and international matters.

The position goes to whoever has had the longest run on the council without being president.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis will become president in 2027.

Parmelin joined the Federal Council in 2016 as defence minister and has held the economy brief since 2019.

The Federal Council seven seats are shared 2-2-2-1 among the four main political parties under a decades-old tacit agreement known as "the magic formula".

Parmelin's successor will come from the SVP. Candidates have until October 23 to come forward, and parliament will choose on December 9.

Parmelin will visit India for a three-day state visit from Monday.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Switzerland president quits US President Donald Trump
.

Latest Stories

Drones suspected in Ethiopia army HQ explosion as regional tensions spike
Drones suspected in Ethiopia army HQ explosion as regional tensions spike
Africa
By AFP
28 mins ago
Swiss president to quit government
World
By AFP
36 mins ago
I could not let all those people die, Pilot in flydubai attack says
World
By AFP
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Troubled paradise: Former housekeeper lifts lid on Cohen's bitter marital woes
By Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
Troubled paradise: Former housekeeper lifts lid on Cohen's bitter marital woes
From Tanga to Mombasa and Lamu, have no doubt as Ruto's in full command
By Peter Kimani 7 hrs ago
From Tanga to Mombasa and Lamu, have no doubt as Ruto's in full command
From prison to palaces: Life, time and 'crimes' of Mr Moneybags
By David Odongo 9 hrs ago
From prison to palaces: Life, time and 'crimes' of Mr Moneybags
Wicknell Chivayo: Ruto's buddy who flew closer to the sun
By Edwin Nyarangi 9 hrs ago
Wicknell Chivayo: Ruto's buddy who flew closer to the sun
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved