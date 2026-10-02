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Standard Group condemns attack on its premises and threats to media freedom

By The Standard | Oct. 2, 2026
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Standard Group PLC condemns attack on its premises and threats to media freed. [Patrick Vidija, Standard]

The Standard Group PLC condemns, in the strongest terms, the  unwarranted protest and name-calling outside our premises along Mombasa Road today. A group of youths, purporting to speak for the president and the Kenya Kwanza administration, picketed our offices and hurled profanities at our company.

This was an affront to media freedom, democracy and legitimate business. The Constitution of Kenya, at Articles 33 and 34, guarantees freedom of expression and freedom of the media. No group has the right to trample on them.

The harassment did not start today. For some time, the same group has attacked The Standard, KTN and other broadcast outles, including our digital platforms, simply because we have been critical of President William Ruto.

The group has also insulted Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi and former President Uhuru Kenyatta, claiming the two are behind headlines they dislike. That is false. Our journalism is guided by professionalism, the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism and the public interest.
We condemn this intrusion by paid goons ready to harm our journalists and staff. It has no place in a country that claims to uphold the rule of law and a free society.

Every Kenyan has the right to present grievances, protest at injustice and demonstrate publicly. But threatening journalists, intimidating media houses and punishing independent voices is not protest. It is an attack on the Constitution. Those with complaints must use lawful channels. Laying siege to Standard Group PLC is not one of them.

We commend the police for doing their duty and stopping the group from entering our premises. That is what Kenyans expect of a professional and independent National Police Service.

To our readers, viewers, listeners and all Kenyans: we will not relent in our duty to inform you. We will not be cowed by a few individuals helbent on instilling fear and nurturing dictatorial tendencies.

We will keep exposing what the powerful would rather hide. No threat will stop us from calling out injustice and defending democracy.

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