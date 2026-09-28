West Pokot farmers urged to embrace short-season crops amid food shortage

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Withered maize fields in West Pokot, where farmers are feeding the failed crop to livestock after prolonged drought. [Irissheel Shanzu, Standard]

West Pokot County is facing increased crop failure and food shortage following poor rainfall and changing weather patterns, Governor Simon Kachapin has said.

Kachapin said the county was preparing farmers to take advantage of the expected El Niño rains by planting short-season crops that can mature within a shorter period.

“We have experienced high crop failure this year because of lack of rains and changes in weather patterns. We are now educating our farmers to prepare for the expected rains and plant short-season crops,” Kachapin said.

He assured farmers that the county was working with Kenya Seed Company to identify and provide seed varieties suited to lowland areas and capable of maturing within a short period.

“We are making plans with Kenya Seed Company to provide seeds that suit the lowland areas and those that can take a short time to mature,” he said.

Kachapin announced that the county would also provide farmers with maize seeds and perennial tree seedlings as part of efforts to strengthen food production and diversify farming.

“We will provide maize seeds and perennial tree seedlings to farmers, including avocado, bananas and mangoes,” he said.

The governor urged farmers to take advantage of the expected rains, saying increased rainfall could also help revive livestock production and address the milk shortage experienced after the recent drought.

“The country is facing a shortage of milk because of the drought season we have experienced recently. The expected El Niño rains will help boost milk production,” he said.

Kachapin spoke at Kishaunet Showground during the opening of the 2026 West Pokot County Agricultural Show and Trade Fair, whose theme is “Promoting Climate Smart Agriculture and Trade Initiatives for Sustainable Economic Growth.”

The three-day event has brought together farmers, traders, agricultural institutions, innovators and development partners to showcase agricultural technologies, indigenous seeds, livestock, value addition and market opportunities.

Kachapin said climate change had significantly affected agriculture, requiring farmers and other stakeholders to adopt more sustainable and efficient production methods.

“The future of agriculture in West Pokot will depend not only on what we produce, but on how efficiently we produce it, what we do with it afterwards and the markets we can reach,” he said.

The governor highlighted that the county was focusing on increasing agricultural productivity, expanding market access, promoting value addition and creating opportunities for innovation and investment, particularly for young people.

“We must keep moving from production to productivity, from raw produce to greater value, and from local potential to markets that can reward the work of our farmers,” he said.

A major highlight of this year’s show was the first Indigenous Seed Fair, which brought attention to traditional and locally adapted seed varieties that farmers can use to improve resilience to changing climatic conditions.

Farmers participating in the show said agroecological farming was helping them reduce production costs while improving soil health and food safety.

Julia Chenangat, an agroecological farmer from Chepareria, said she had stopped relying on processed fertilisers and instead uses livestock manure to improve soil fertility.

“I have embraced agroecology and I do not use processed fertilisers on my farm. I use manure from livestock to grow my crops. This also helps prevent some diseases,” Chenangat said.

Another farmer, Julia Kiran, said she had adopted agroecological farming because she believed crops grown without chemical inputs were healthier.

“I have embraced agroecology because the crops we grow do not use chemicals. Agroecology saves money and does not destroy our farms,” Kiran said.