Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Japan seeks change to new UN world map over Russia 'misconception'

By AFP | Sep. 10, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

An infographic on the "United Nationsâ€™ efforts to promote maps that more accurately represent Africa" created in Ankara, Turkiye on September 8, 2026. [AFP]

Japan said on Thursday it had asked for the revision of a new world map adopted by the United Nations because it made the disputed Kuril islands appear to belong to Russia.

The UN General Assembly voted on Friday to adopt the new map, which makes the African continent larger while also shrinking North America and Europe, drawing condemnation from the United States.

Japan was among the 164 UN members that supported the resolution but has now taken issue with it because it shows the Kurils, known in Japan as the Northern Territories, in the same colour as Russia.

Top Japanese government spokesman Minoru Kihara said the new map -- known as the Equal Earth cartographic projection -- "contained a depiction contradicting the Japanese government's position".

"We lodged a protest with the map site's operator through our diplomatic channel to demand the correction of this depiction," Kihara told reporters.

He declined to say when the issue was brought to government's attention but said Japan "needs to prevent misconceptions of our territories and geographical names from spreading".

The disputed islands were seized in 1945 by the former Soviet Union, which then expelled the Japanese population.

Relations between Japan and Russia soured significantly last month when President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to the disputed islands for the first time.

Japan swiftly summoned Moscow's ambassador, with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi saying Putin's visit "offends the sentiments of the Japanese people" and calling it "absolutely unacceptable".

She said the islands were "an inherent part of Japan's territory, both historically and under international law".

Moscow quickly hit back, saying it "categorically" rejects such statements, "which we consider politically inappropriate, insulting and, of course, legally unfounded".

The UN said the new map aims to present "a more accurate representation" of continental landmasses than was portrayed by more traditional Mercator projections.

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

United Nations UN Maps Japan Russia Kuril islands
.

Latest Stories

New Hepatitis B trend unsettles Lamu health experts, researchers
New Hepatitis B trend unsettles Lamu health experts, researchers
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
37 mins ago
Throwback: The man who refused to leave a US volcano before it erupted
Flashback
By Molly Chebet
51 mins ago
Raila's October: Inside ODM's month-long plan to keep Baba's memory alive
National
By David Njaaga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Alarm over raising cases of incest in Bungoma
By Jackline Inyanji 2 hrs ago
Alarm over raising cases of incest in Bungoma
This man Ntimama: The warrior who never bowed
By George Sayagie 4 hrs ago
This man Ntimama: The warrior who never bowed
How First Lady Rachel Ruto is campaigning for 'Tutam'
By Jacob Ochiro 5 hrs ago
How First Lady Rachel Ruto is campaigning for 'Tutam'
Retirees boost demand for gated communities amid housing supply imbalance
By Graham Kajilwa 7 hrs ago
Retirees boost demand for gated communities amid housing supply imbalance
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved