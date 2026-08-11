Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Russian barrage on Ukraine kills 9, wounds dozens

By AFP | Aug. 11, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Ukrainian rescuer works at the site of a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia on August 11, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. [AFP]

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least nine people overnight and wounded dozens, authorities said Tuesday, after Kyiv warned that Moscow had received more ballistic missiles from North Korea.

Russia has stepped up ballistic missile strikes on Ukrainian cities in recent weeks, with Ukraine responding with strikes deep inside Russian territory.

The overnight attacks spanned Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk, regional authorities said.

Russia's defence ministry said its forces "delivered a group strike with high-precision ground-based weapons, hitting military-industrial enterprises and transport-logistics centres in the cities of Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia".

In Zaporizhzhia, Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration, said Russian forces launched a "massive" attack using missiles and guided aerial bombs.

"Six people were killed and 19 others wounded," Fedorov wrote on Telegram, updating an earlier toll of five dead.

In the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian drone and artillery strikes on five districts killed three people and wounded five others, regional military administration head Oleksandr Ganzha said on Telegram.

In Kyiv, AFP journalists heard a series of explosions shortly after midnight after authorities issued a missile alert.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media that the capital was "under ballistic missile attack".

Ukraine's emergency service said a warehouse caught fire and one person was wounded.

President Volodymyr Zelensky had said earlier that Russia was preparing to deploy more North Korean troops and had received new ballistic missiles from Pyongyang.

Only certain air defence systems, including US Patriots, are capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

A shortage of PAC-3 interceptors has worsened since the war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran in February.

At the same time, Ukraine has been increasing its strikes against Russian cities far from the border. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine War North Korea Ballistic Missiles Mayor Vitali Klitschko President Volodymyr Zelensky
.

Latest Stories

Building Africa's next generation of global leaders
Building Africa's next generation of global leaders
Enterprise
By Morris Aron
1 min ago
Can Customers Trust Your Business Without Meeting You?
Enterprise
By Dr Lydiah Kiburu
31 mins ago
Good practices: Why debt recovery is a customer service in disguise
Enterprise
By James Mungai
31 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gachagua bombshell: Ruto has broken all promises that swept him to power
By Ndung’u Gachane 31 mins ago
Gachagua bombshell: Ruto has broken all promises that swept him to power
Court calls out Ruto team for removing abduction victims from KCNHR list
By Kamau Muthoni 31 mins ago
Court calls out Ruto team for removing abduction victims from KCNHR list
Inside tense broad-based meeting that led to a walkout by Mt Kenya MPs
By Ndung’u Gachane 31 mins ago
Inside tense broad-based meeting that led to a walkout by Mt Kenya MPs
Ruto-ODM pact turns 2027 poll coalition deal amid questions
By Prestone Murunga 31 mins ago
Ruto-ODM pact turns 2027 poll coalition deal amid questions
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved