Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

One million women and girls lose access to support amid aid cuts: UN

By AFP | Jul. 10, 2026
Follow The Standard on Google News
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

People perform yoga during International Day of Yoga in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on June 21, 2026. [AFP]

The United Nations warned Friday that at least one million women and girls had lost access to critical support due to dramatic cuts to foreign aid spending since January 2025.

In a fresh report, the UN Women agency decried a collapse of women's organisations at a time when needs are soaring.

US President Donald Trump slashed foreign aid after taking office last year, while other key donor countries have also been tightening their belts.

"The women's organisations at risk of being shut down are on the frontlines of the world's most severe humanitarian crises," Sofia Calltorp, UN Women's head of humanitarian action, said in a statement.

"Every dollar withdrawn from women's organisations is a dollar withdrawn from survivors of conflict-related sexual violence, displaced mothers, girls forced from school, and communities struggling to survive."

At a time when armed conflicts around the world are at their highest levels since World War II, around 120 million women and girls require humanitarian assistance and protection, UN Women said.

Its report, based on responses from 855 women-led and women's rights organisations across 52 crisis-affected countries, found that 84 percent of the groups had seen demand for their services increase since January 2025.

"Nearly nine in 10 say they can no longer meet current levels of need", the agency said, while "two in five organisations surveyed expect to shut down, temporarily or permanently, within the next year".

To keep the organisations afloat, it highlighted that leaders and employees were paying with their own labour and wellbeing.

A full 65 percent of women-led organisations reported staff working without pay to keep services running, it pointed out, while nearly half reported rising burnout among their staff.

The UN Women statement warned that conflict-related sexual violence "doubled in 2025, just as the systems designed to protect survivors are collapsing".

It found that 86 percent of women's organisations report an increase in gender-based violence in the communities they serve.

The organisation stressed that the cuts were having devastating consequences.

"A woman seeking refuge from violence might show up at the door of a shelter that has shut down; a pregnant woman may have to walk for hours to reach a health clinic; or a mother may be denied food for her children," it pointed out.

And the agency emphasised that the consequences of the cuts extended beyond crippling the humanitarian response.

"The dismantling of women's organisations is not happening in a vacuum but against a global backlash on the rights of women and girls," it said.

It pointed out that one in five organisations had already suspended work advancing women's leadership and gender equality, while over half reported witnessing declining participation of women in community leadership and local decision-making.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

UN Report on Women Women and Girls Rights UN Aid Cuts
.

Latest Stories

Shun doping, Olympians tell athletes at Eldoret City race awards
Shun doping, Olympians tell athletes at Eldoret City race awards
Athletics
By Stephen Rutto
1 hr ago
Merino strikes late as Spain beat Belgium to set up France World Cup semi
Football
By AFP
3 hrs ago
Rise of international schools amid CBC uncertainty
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Selective justice: IEBC accused of double standards in enforcing electoral laws
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Selective justice: IEBC accused of double standards in enforcing electoral laws
Gachagua to IEBC commissioners: Resign if you can't handle a by-election
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
Gachagua to IEBC commissioners: Resign if you can't handle a by-election
Court stops construction of apartment near KDF headquarters
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
Court stops construction of apartment near KDF headquarters
Rise of international schools amid CBC uncertainty
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
Rise of international schools amid CBC uncertainty
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved