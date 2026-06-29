Nigerian takes over leadership of global organisation

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Olayinka Hakeem Babalola takes office as president of Rotary International on July 1, 2026. [Courtesy]

Olayinka Hakeem Babalola, a member of the Rotary Club of Trans Amadi, Nigeria, will take office as president of Rotary International on 1 July 2026.

Babalola becomes the second African to lead the global membership organisation.

During his one-year term, Babalola will focus on strengthening Rotary’s contribution to peacebuilding and supporting sustainable, community-led solutions that address local and global challenges and improve lives.

Olayinka Hakeem Babalola takes office as president of Rotary International on July 1, 2026. [Courtesy]

"Rotary gives people the opportunity not only to make a difference in their communities, but also to grow through meaningful relationships, collaboration, and a deeper appreciation of different perspectives,” said Babalola.

Currently, he said, many societies face division and uncertainty.

"I believe Rotary has an important role to play in building understanding, advancing peace, and creating opportunities for communities to thrive," he added.

Babalola brings to the role decades of experience advancing community development, peacebuilding, and public health initiatives across Africa.

He has been actively involved with Rotary’s Peace Centre at Makerere University in Uganda.

As the head of Rotary’s 45,000 clubs worldwide, Babalola will lead Rotary’s top priority of ending polio.

Together with its Global Polio Eradication Initiative partners, Rotary has reduced polio cases by 99.9 per cent and contributed more than US$3 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect over 3 billion children from this paralysing disease

He has also been deeply engaged in Rotary’s polio eradication efforts, serving on the End Polio Now Countdown to History Campaign Committee and advising the Nigeria National PolioPlus Committee.

Rotary members throughout the world develop and implement sustainable, community-driven projects that fight disease, promote peace, provide clean water, support education, save mothers and children, grow local economies and protect the environment.

More than US$5.5 billion has been awarded through The Rotary Foundation - Rotary’s charitable arm that helps clubs work together to perform meaningful, impactful service- to support these initiatives over the last 100 years.

Babalola holds a degree in engineering and spent more than 30 years in the oil and gas sector, including senior leadership roles at Shell PLC.

He founded the Riviera Technical Services Ltd., an oil and gas infrastructure delivery firm, as well as Lead and Change Consulting, an executive coaching and organisational performance consultancy.

Babalola is a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, the Institute of Safety Professionals, and the Association of Change Management Practitioners.

Also, he belongs to the Jericho Business Club, a civic organisation in Ibadan that contributes to national policy dialogue.

Babalola became involved with Rotary in 1984 through Rotaract — Rotary’s program for young professionals and students — and joined the Rotary Club of Trans Amadi in 1994.

He has since held several leadership roles within the organisation and currently serves as a trustee of ShelterBox UK, Rotary’s official project partner for disaster relief.

He and his wife, Preba, support The Rotary Foundation through a named endowment and are members of the Arch Klumph Society, which recognises Rotary’s highest level of philanthropic giving.

His Rotary honours include the Africa Centennial Heroes Award, the Service Above Self Award, the Regional Service Award for a Polio-Free World, and the Rotary Foundation Citation for Meritorious Service.