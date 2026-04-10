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Melania Trump blasts 'lies' linking her to Epstein

By AFP | Apr. 10, 2026
Melania Trump First Lady Of the United States.[ AFP]

US First Lady Melania Trump made a surprise statement on Thursday denying any knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse, or that she herself was a victim of the convicted sex offender.

The 55-year-old's rare on-camera remarks at the White House came out of the blue, in an extraordinary intervention in a scandal that has long haunted her husband President Donald Trump.

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