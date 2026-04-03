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Ukraine offers to help unblock Hormuz

By AFP | Apr. 3, 2026
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The Indian-flagged tanker Jag Vasant, carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) after transiting through the Strait of Hormuz. [AFP]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in remarks made public Friday said his country could help unblock the Strait of Hormuz, whose closure by Iran has rattled the global economy.

Iran has placed a stranglehold on the key shipping lane -- threatening fuel supplies and roiling the global economy -- in retaliation for US-Israeli strikes that triggered the Middle East war.

"No one has involved us specifically in the issue of the Strait of Hormuz. During my visits, I told representatives of the Middle East and Gulf countries: Ukraine is ready to help with everything related to defence," Zelensky said.

He was speaking to a small group of journalists, including AFP, on Thursday.

He did not specify how Ukraine could contribute, but cited Kyiv's experience in restoring passage through the Black Sea, which Russia had blocked at the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine has feared being sidelined as the world turns its attention to the war in the Middle East.

Kyiv has sought to leverage its expertise in fighting off the Russian invasion, as Ukraine's armed forces have been downing Russian drones similar to those used by Iran in attacks on Gulf nations.

Last week Zelensky visited several Middle Eastern countries and signed defence agreements with Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

"I believe that we have changed the attitude of the Middle East and the Gulf region toward Ukraine for many years ahead," Zelensky said. 

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