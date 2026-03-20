Crude prices drop as Netanyahu looks to reassure on war

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An attendant waits for customers at a petrol station in Hong Kong on March 17, 2026. [AFP]

Crude prices dipped Friday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran was being "decimated" and that the war would end earlier than many feared.

Traders also welcomed US President Donald Trump's remarks that Israeli forces would not target any more of Tehran's energy infrastructure, after strikes on a key gas field Wednesday sparked warnings of retaliation against installations across the Gulf.

But with the conflict heading into a fourth week, equities mostly fell as investors fret over energy markets, with oil still holding around $100 and gas surging amid the effective closure of the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Netanyahu told a news conference Thursday that Israel and the United States were "winning and Iran is being decimated", adding that the Islamic republic no longer had the capacity to enrich uranium or manufacture ballistic missiles.

"This war is ending a lot faster than people think," he said without providing a specific timeframe.

Netanyahu also said he would help the United States try to secure Hormuz, through which a fifth of global oil and gas flows.

His comments came after Washington said there was no deadline to end the war launched against Iran on February 28.

Both main oil contracts sank Friday, though they pared the losses as the day went on.

Brent remains at around $108 and West Texas Intermediate about $94.

Before Netanyahu's comments Thursday, the commodity had soared to as high as $119 after Tehran struck a number of energy sites around the Gulf in retaliation for Israel's attack on its South Pars field.

Asked whether he had talked to the prime minister about attacking Iranian gas fields, Trump replied: "I did. I told him, don't do that, and he won't do that.

"You know, we're independent. We get along great. It's coordinated, but on occasion, he'll do something, and if I don't like it... and so we're not doing that anymore."

He had warned Iran earlier that US forces would "massively blow up" the South Pars field if Tehran did not stop attacking Qatar, to which Iran said it would have "zero restraint" if its energy infrastructure was hit again.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said his country planned to talk with permanent members of the UN Security Council about establishing a UN framework -- once the ongoing exchange of fire had ended -- to secure navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a sign the conflict was unlikely to end soon, Israel launched a wave of strikes on Tehran on Friday as Gulf nations faced fresh attacks, while Iran continued to target neighbours with an oil refinery in Kuwait set alight after a drone attack.

While Wall Street enjoyed a late rally on the remarks, Asian stock markets slipped as nervous traders awaited positive developments in the crisis.

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Taipei and Wellington all fell, though Seoul, Mumbai and Bangkok rose. Tokyo was closed for a holiday.

London, Paris and Frankfurt opened higher.

"Netanyahu's remarks have poured a layer of soothing balm over sentiment, with talk of securing the Strait and claims that Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities have been neutralised, feeding the idea that this conflict could burn out faster than feared," wrote Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

"That narrative matters because it shortens the perceived life of the supply shock. But even if the geopolitical chapter closes sooner than expected, the energy system does not reset on command.

"You do not rebuild liquefaction trains, repair export terminals, or restore confidence in global shipping lanes with a press conference."

Key figures at around 0815 GMT

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 2.0 percent at $93.65 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 1.2 percent at $107.31 per barrel

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.9 percent at 25,277.32 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.2 percent at 3,957.05 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at FTSE 100 Index

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for a holiday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1570 from $1.1583 on Thursday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3433 from $1.3425

Dollar/yen: UP at 158.32 yen from 157.65 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.14 pence from 86.23 pence

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.4 percent at 46,021.43 (close)