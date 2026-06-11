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Over 260 Nigerians fleeing xenophobic attacks in S. Africa return home

By AFP | Jun. 11, 2026
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Nigerians after alighting from a chartered aircraft that repatriated them from South Africa, at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, on June 11, 2026. [AFP]

The first group of Nigerians repatriated from South Africa following escalating anti-immigrant attacks landed in Lagos on Thursday, AFP journalists saw.

Anti-foreigner violence has convulsed South Africa for weeks as gangs armed with sticks, whips and shields have marched through parts of the "rainbow nation", demanding that people with no residency papers leave by June 30.

Foreign nationals have reported being intimidated and beaten by mobs going door to door, families have been forced from their homes, and many have left in the face of the threats.

Ghana, Mozambique and Malawi have already repatriated hundreds of their citizens in recent weeks.

South Africa is one of Africa's largest economies and hosts more than three million foreigners, just over five percent of its population, according to the country's statistics agency.

But unemployment exceeds 30 percent, fuelling anger toward migrant workers.

A chartered plane carrying 262 Nigeria nationals landed at Lagos's Murtala Mohammed International Airport mid morning on Thursday

Nigeria's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sola Enikanolaiye, welcomed the first batch.

A second group will be flown out on June 15.

There are around 1,000 in total who have said they want to leave South Africa, the ministry has said.

South African authorities said they had so far processed 586 Nigerian nationals for repatriation, all who were in South Africa "illegally" with police on Wednesday night having cited expired passports and visas.

"All affected individuals have been declared undesirable persons and are consequently prohibited from re-entering South Africa for a period of five years," the South African government said in a statement Thursday.

A Nigerian foreign ministry statement said the evacuation exercise underscored the government's "proactive and decisive response to protect Nigerian lives and dignity in the face of violence and intolerance.

"No Nigerian should live in fear simply because of their nationality. The evacuation does not signal defeat," the statement added.

"South Africa is a wicked country," said one of the returnees, 45-year-old Emilia Godwin, as she arrived in Lagos.

"Even when you apply to have your residence permit, they will use the opportunity to arrest you and put you inside," she said.

South Africa has long been a destination for both legal and undocumented African workers. It has faced waves of xenophobic violence since 2008, when dozens of migrants were killed and thousands forced to flee their homes.

The latest unrest comes as political parties gear up for local government elections in November. 

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Nigerians Repatriated S.Africa Xenophobic Attacks Ghana, Mozambique And Malawi Murtala Mohammed International Airport
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