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Three arrested over Sh22.4 million SACCO fraud in Meru. [File, Standard]

Police in Meru have arrested three suspects linked to a fraud scheme that siphoned more than Sh22.4 million from a savings and credit cooperative society (SACCO).

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspects allegedly exploited the SACCO’s computerised financial systems to divert members’ funds through multiple accounts.

“Preliminary findings indicate that this was a well-coordinated scheme involving internal access and external collaborators who used multiple channels to move stolen funds,” read the statement.

Among the suspects are the SACCO’s ICT Assistant Officer, alongside account holders to whom the siphoned monies were allegedly sent.

During the operation, detectives recovered mobile phones and a company laptop believed to contain crucial forensic evidence.

“The digital devices seized will undergo forensic analysis to establish the full extent of the fraud, including communication trails and financial transactions,” the investigator added.

The suspects are currently in custody awaiting arraignment.