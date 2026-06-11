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Opposition's Sh4.3tr shadow budget cuts Mbadi's by Sh0.5b

By Graham Kajilwa | Jun. 11, 2026
Alternative government led by Kalonzo Musyoka, DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua, Jubilee Deputy Party leader Fred Matiangi and Former speaker Justin Muturi addressing the media on an alternative budget at Wiper Party offices in Karen. [ Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Opposition leaders on Wednesday tabled their alternative budget ahead of the national budget reading today, as they criticised President William Ruto’s 2026/27 Sh4.8 trillion planned expenditure for being cruel to the common Kenyan.

The budget under the banner ‘Kenyans First. Numbers that work’ has re-arranged allocations in order to free up money for critical expenditures such as health and education.  

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Related Topics

Opposition Budget Alternative Fiscal Deficit Debate SHA Funding Controversy Tax Cuts And Spending Reallocation
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