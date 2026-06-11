Opposition's Sh4.3tr shadow budget cuts Mbadi's by Sh0.5b

Opposition leaders on Wednesday tabled their alternative budget ahead of the national budget reading today, as they criticised President William Ruto’s 2026/27 Sh4.8 trillion planned expenditure for being cruel to the common Kenyan.
The budget under the banner ‘Kenyans First. Numbers that work’ has re-arranged allocations in order to free up money for critical expenditures such as health and education.
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