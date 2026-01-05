×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

From Noriega to Maduro: How US punishes states defying its power

By Fwamba NC Fwamba | Jan. 5, 2026

Gen Manuel Antonio Noriega walks with supporters in the Chorrilo neighborhood, where he dedicated a new housing project, in Panama City, on May 2, 1989. [AP]

The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Saturday is the latest demonstration of a pattern that has defined American foreign policy for decades. It is not an isolated event.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

President Nicolás Maduro General Manuel Antonio Noriega US Raid On Venezuela Fidel Castro
.

Latest Stories

Kenya's fists of fury
Kenya's fists of fury
Sports
By Ben Ahenda
39 secs ago
State faces new IMF test as loan talks resume
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Living with sickle cell: Families' pain as awareness and treatment lag
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

From Noriega to Maduro: How US punishes states defying its power
By Fwamba NC Fwamba 1 hr ago
From Noriega to Maduro: How US punishes states defying its power
Living with sickle cell: Families' pain as awareness and treatment lag
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Living with sickle cell: Families' pain as awareness and treatment lag
How one father is leading Kenya's malaria fight
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
How one father is leading Kenya's malaria fight
Why Trump's moves are giving African leaders sleepless nights
By Irene Githinji 7 hrs ago
Why Trump's moves are giving African leaders sleepless nights
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved