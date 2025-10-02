×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Putin vows 'significant' response to 'Europe's militarisation'

By AFP | Oct. 2, 2025

Russia's President Vladimir Putin gives a speech during the Valdai Discussion Club meeting in Sochi, on October 2, 2025. [AFP[

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday promised a "significant" response to "Europe's militarisation", as he addressed a foreign policy forum in southern Russia.

Relations between Russia and the EU spiralled downward after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, leading the bloc to bolster its defence.

"We are closely monitoring the rising militarisation of Europe," he told the forum's audience, adding: "Retaliatory measures by Russia will not take long. The response to such threats will be very significant."

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"Russia will never show weakness or indecisiveness," Putin added.

Drone incidents in Denmark and aerial incursions from Moscow in Estonia and Poland have heightened fears that Russia's war against Ukraine could spill over Europe's borders.

Putin accused Europe of stoking "hysteria" to excuse rising military spending and said Russia did not pose a threat. "Just calm down," the Russian President said.

He claimed Russia was fighting the NATO alliance in Ukraine and mocked US President Donald Trump's comment that Russia was a "paper tiger."

"But given we are at war with the entire NATO bloc and are advancing, feeling confident, and we are still being called a paper tiger, then what is NATO itself?" Putin said.

The Russian leader also blamed Kyiv for conducting strikes around the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, warning that Moscow may respond in kind.

Europe's largest atomic energy plant -- which is in a cold shutdown mode -- lost power over a week ago, the longest outage so far.

Russia and Ukraine have traded blame for attacking the grid powering the facility. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

President Vladimir Putin "Europe's Militarisation" US President Donald Trump Russia-Ukraine War
.

Latest Stories

Why proposed government asset valuation policy is bad for Kenya
Why proposed government asset valuation policy is bad for Kenya
Opinion
By Eric Nyadimo
1 hr ago
Ruto will get his second term due to Uhuru, clerics' prayers
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
1 hr ago
IEBC must embrace proactive communication ahead of 2027
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Cocaine highway: JKIA at the heart of international drug smuggling
By Francis Ontomwa 1 hr ago
Cocaine highway: JKIA at the heart of international drug smuggling
Inside Dalmas Otieno's emotional send-off
By Anne Atieno and Olivia Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Inside Dalmas Otieno's emotional send-off
Tried and tested: Gideon returns to Baringo politics, eyes Senate seat
By Julius Chepkwony 1 hr ago
Tried and tested: Gideon returns to Baringo politics, eyes Senate seat
Knife, condom, HIV kits: Court told chilling details in socialite's murder case
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Knife, condom, HIV kits: Court told chilling details in socialite's murder case
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved