Yemen Huthis say one dead as more than 20 strikes hit rebel-held areas

People assess the damage following reported overnight strikes that Huthi rebels said hit the Water Management building in Mansouriya in Yemen's Hodeida governorate, on April 2, 2025.[ AFP]

Yemen's Huthis said a strike they blamed on the United States killed a guard at a communications tower on Thursday, as rebel media reported more than 20 strikes before dawn.

There was no immediate statement from Washington, which has carried out a wave of strikes against Huthi targets in recent weeks after President Donald Trump vowed to pummel the rebels until they stop attacking commercial shipping in solidarity with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"An American aggression targeted the communications network in... Ibb governorate, leading to the martyrdom of Abdulwasim Abdulwahab Zahir, the communications tower guard," Huthi health ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi said on social media.

The Huthis' Al-Masirah television said more than 20 strikes had hit Saada province, the rebels' stronghold in the northern mountains.

It said Washington had carried out two strikes on vehicles, one south of the rebel-held capital Sanaa and another in Saada province.

In statement, Huthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed the group had shot down an "American MQ-9 drone" as it was "carrying out hostile missions" in Hodeida province on the Red Sea coast.

On Wednesday, the rebels said five people were killed in two waves of strikes on Hodeida province.

The Huthis claimed a Wednesday strike killed one person in the Red Sea port of Ras Issa.

However, maritime security firm Ambrey said Thursday it had "received a reliable report" the United States did not target the port city and the "Huthi claim of the air strike was false".

"No damage to port infrastructure or merchant vessels had been reported," the company said.

Rebel-held areas of Yemen have seen near-daily strikes blamed on the United States since Washington launched an air campaign against the Huthis on March 15.

Washington has since said it is sending a second aircraft carrier group to Middle East waters to bolster its campaign to "deter aggression and protect the free flow of commerce".

The Huthis had halted their attacks on shipping during a six-week ceasefire in Gaza earlier this year, but they announced they were resuming them after Israel cut off aid to the Palestinian territory before returning to fighting.

Since then, the Huthis have launched drone and missile attacks on both US warships and Israel.

The rebels form part of the so-called Axis of Resistance, an Iran-backed alliance of Middle East groups opposed to Israel and the United States.

Their campaign of attacks on merchant vessels over the past two years has prompted many shipping firms to avoid the route through the Red Sea and Suez Canal that normally carries about 12 percent of world maritime traffic.

The costs of the resulting detour around the tip of southern Africa have been a factor in pushing up world prices.