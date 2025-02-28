Trump-Zelensky shouting match takes world leaders aback

US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 28, 2025. [AFP]

A raised-voice spat on Friday between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky sent shockwaves across the world, with the undiplomatic shouting match casting doubts over efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The US president openly berated Zelensky for not being "thankful", later accusing the Ukrainian leader of "not being ready for peace" and having "disrespected" the United States in the "cherished Oval Office".

Here are some of the political reactions from around the world.

- Russia: 'Cocaine clown' Zelensky

"For the first time, Trump told the truth to the cocaine clown's face," said former president Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's security council, referring to Zelensky.

Kirill Dmitriev, one of Moscow's negotiators in the first high-level talks between Russian and US officials since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine, branded the spat between the two leaders as "historic".

Ukraine: 'Not possible

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Zelensky was "right" as "peace without guarantees is not possible".

"Cease-fire without guarantees is the way to Russian occupation of the entire European continent," Shmygal wrote on X.

France: Russia the 'aggressor

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday if that if there was "an aggressor" in the Ukraine war, it was Russia.

"There is an aggressor which is Russia. There is an aggressed people which is Ukraine," Macron told journalists, adding: "We were all right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago and to continue to do so."

Spain: 'Stands with' Ukraine

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his country would stand by war-torn Ukraine after the row.

"Ukraine, Spain stands with you," Sanchez, a staunch backer of Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion who pledged one billion euros of aid in a visit to Kyiv this week, wrote on X.

Poland: 'Not alone

Staunch Kyiv ally Poland moved to reassure Ukrainians after the dispute.

"Dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X in a post addressed to Zelensky.

Democrats: Trump 'doing Putin's work

Senate Democrats accused Trump and his Vice President JD Vance of siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Trump and Vance are doing Putin's dirty work," Democratic Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer posted on social media.