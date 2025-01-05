Israeli army says 100 'terror targets' hit in Gaza

Israeli clash with protesters during a demonstration calling for the release of hostages held captive in Gaza by Palestinian militants since the October 7 attacks, outside the Defence Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv on January 4, 2025. [AFP]

The Israeli military said Sunday that it had struck more than 100 "terror targets" in the Gaza Strip over the past two days, while rescuers in the Palestinian territory reported dozens of people killed in Israeli strikes.

Several of the strikes targeted sites from which Palestinian militants had been firing projectiles into Israel in recent days, the military said.

"The IAF (air force) struck over 100 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, and eliminated dozens of Hamas terrorists" in the past two days, a military statement said.

Gaza's civil defence agency reported that on Saturday more than 30 people were killed in Israeli strikes.

Last week, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned of intensified Israeli strikes if the incoming rocket fire continued.

The renewed fire from Gaza has triggered air raid sirens in Israeli communities that were largely destroyed during Hamas's October 2023 attack.

Though less frequent than in the early days of the nearly 15-month-long war, there has been a recent spate of launches by militants in the devastated Palestinian territory.

The latest violence in Gaza comes as indirect negotiations for a hostage release deal and ceasefire had resumed in Qatar.

Mediators Qatar, Egypt and the United States have been engaged for months in efforts to strike a deal to end the war and secure the release of dozens of hostages still held in Gaza.