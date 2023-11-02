The Standard

Italy bracing for flood risks in north, heatwaves in south

By Xinhua | 22m ago
Wildfires raging in Messina, Sicily, Italy on July 25, 2023. [Xinhua]

Italy was bracing for the latest round of extreme weather on Wednesday, with heavy rains and potential flooding forecast for large parts of central and northern Italy. Meanwhile, high temperatures were predicted in the south.

Italian civil protection officials said that two thunderstorm systems would be moving over the country this week, resulting in red alerts for flooding in the northeastern regions of Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia. Orange alerts have been issued across large parts of northwestern and central Italy, including Milan.

The coming thunderstorms are likely to spark floods that could close roads, interrupt commercial and passenger sea transport, and damage crops. The forecast comes after several days of heavy rainfall over much of northern Italy.

Additionally, the canal city of Venice has been repeatedly threatened by sea levels up to 1.54 meters above normal levels, but significant damage was averted due to the city's high-tech flood barriers.

In the south, October saw unseasonal high temperatures surpassing 35 degrees Celsius on multiple occasions. In Sicily, although October temperatures were cooler than the all-time high recorded in July and August, the averages in some parts of the island were nearly ten degrees higher than historical norms, local reports said.

The weather in Sicily has also been unusually dry and multiple wildfires were reported this week, following widespread fires throughout the long and dry summer.

Italian agricultural union Coldiretti said earlier this week that the high temperatures in August and the predicted thunderstorms were bad news for the agricultural sector. The olive harvest, which this year suffered from a one-third reduction due to the hot and dry summer, could see low production again next year due to the extreme weather in fall and winter.

The agricultural group said that repeated bouts of unpredictable weather this year have reduced wheat production by a tenth, while cherry production was 60 percent lower than normal, and the honey harvest was 70 percent below last year's levels.

Over the last 18 months, Italy has suffered from a string of extreme weather events, ranging from record-high temperatures and drought in the summer months of 2022 and 2023, to wildfires, floods, landslides, hail and severe winds.

Related Topics

Italy Extreme Weather Conditions Italy Floods Italy Heatwaves
.

Latest Stories

Italy bracing for flood risks in north, heatwaves in south
Italy bracing for flood risks in north, heatwaves in south
World
By Xinhua
22 mins ago
China keeps up military pressure on Taiwan, sends 43 Planes and 7 ships
Asia
By VOA
27 mins ago
WHO welcomes Egypt's reception of wounded Palestinians for treatment
Africa
By Xinhua
32 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Nightmare: No space, no money for extra Form One admissions
By Augustine Oduor and Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Premium Nightmare: No space, no money for extra Form One admissions
Why judges freed man who stabbed and killed his unfaithful wife
By John Muthoni 1 hr ago
Premium Why judges freed man who stabbed and killed his unfaithful wife
Shock of 380,000 students not funded by government
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Premium Shock of 380,000 students not funded by government
Kuria clears the air on how hardship areas are drawn
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Premium Kuria clears the air on how hardship areas are drawn
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved