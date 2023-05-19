The Standard

G7 to increase financial pressure on Russia

By VOA | 5h ago
The first working session of a G7 Foreign ministers' meeting at a hotel in Karuizawa, Nagano prefecture, Japan Monday, April 17, 2023. [AP Photo]

Members of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies will act at this year's G-7 summit to pile more sanctions on Russia and crack down on those helping it evade them — a move aimed at hampering Moscow's ability to fund its war in Ukraine.

Briefing reporters, a Biden administration official, who was not identified by name as is customary, said the group will announce hundreds more sanctions and export controls at this year's meeting in Hiroshima, Japan.

Just the sanctions from the United States would blacklist about 70 Russian and third-country entities involved in Moscow's defense production, the official said, in addition to sanctioning more than 300 individuals, entities, aircraft and vessels. Other G-7 nations are set to announce their actions this week.

The official listed these steps: moves to further disrupt Russia's ability to obtain equipment and supplies for the war effort; work to close sanctions-evasion loopholes; and steps to reduce Europe's reliance on Russian energy. The group will also make more efforts to limit Russian access to the international financial system and commit to keeping Russia's sovereign assets frozen.

"Bottom line is: We're upping the economic pressure on Russia," the official said.

The official added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would engage with G-7 leaders in "one way, shape or form" in the summit.

G-7 members are the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union.

No comprehensive export ban

The group will not announce a comprehensive export ban to Russia, national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed to VOA in a press gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Hiroshima.

"The main focus of sanctions implementation at the summit will be about enforcement and evasion," Sullivan said.

G-7 members, mainly those in Europe, still export around $4.7 billion a month to Russia, about 43% of what they did prior to the invasion of Ukraine, according to research by the Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center.

The steps taken by the Biden administration will address some of the four ways the U.S. Treasury says targeted Russians are evading sanctions: by going through family members and close associates, by using real estate to park assets, by using complex structures to mask ownership and by transferring assets to countries that have not sanctioned Russia.

Multilateral sanctions already target more than 4,800 Russian individuals and entities, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, his former wife, the head of the Wagner mercenary group that is sending fighters to Ukraine, the Kremlin spokesman and his family members, and others.

In just over a year since the war began, said Seth Bridge, coordinator of the Treasury's Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs task force, the group has blocked or frozen more than $58 billion worth of sanctioned Russians' assets.

"Really, an unthinkable amount," he said Thursday in a briefing with reporters.

Kimberly Donovan, director of the Economic Statecraft Initiative at the Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center, told VOA that greater enforcement can make a big difference.

"While last year was maybe the year of sanctions, I think this year is the year of enforcement of those sanctions — as well as looking at what additional export controls can be put in place to ensure that Russia is not able to get the military capability and technology it needs to conduct its war," she told VOA.

The majority of sanctions are imposed by the U.S — not by other G-7 members.

The summit starts Friday in Hiroshima.

Related Topics

G7 Summit G7 Member States G7 Sanctions Russia-Ukraine War
.

Latest Stories

Beautiful Dubai banker visits Pastor Ezekiel church in search of husband
Premium Beautiful Dubai banker visits Pastor Ezekiel church in search of husband
NEWS
By Joackim Bwana
9 mins ago
Uproar in Ugandan Parliament over Sh13m budget for Museveni's wardrobe
Africa
By Sharon Wanga
19 mins ago
First full-size 3D scan of Titanic reveals wreck like never before
Health & Science
By VOA
54 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

'Mercury' sugar comes back to haunt Kenyans, five years later
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Premium 'Mercury' sugar comes back to haunt Kenyans, five years later
Shakahola massacre: Sweet tongue was Makenzi's main asset as he lured followers to death
By Marion Kithi 3 hrs ago
Premium Shakahola massacre: Sweet tongue was Makenzi's main asset as he lured followers to death
New Absa CEO Abdi Mohamed vows to take on industry's big boys
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Premium New Absa CEO Abdi Mohamed vows to take on industry's big boys
The Kemsa mess
By Mercy Kahenda 3 hrs ago
Premium The Kemsa mess
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Honda Vezel
  • 2015 Honda Vezel
  • Mileage : 56000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 2,450,000
2010 Toyota Auris
  • 2010 Toyota Auris
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2010
  • Price: KES 880,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Prestigious four bedroom townhome presents Luxurious Lifestyle Living cum Ideal Investment within Langata
  • 3 Prestigious four bedroom townhome presents Luxurious Lifestyle Living cum Ideal Investment within Langata
  • House Type:Prestigious four bedroom townhome presents Luxurious Lifestyle Living cum Ideal Investment within Langata
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 37,000,000
Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • 3 Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • House Type:Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 13,000,000
Exclusive modern one bedroom apartment plus a study situated in Kilimani Estate.
  • 3 Exclusive modern one bedroom apartment plus a study situated in Kilimani Estate.
  • House Type:Exclusive modern one bedroom apartment plus a study situated in Kilimani Estate.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 5,900,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Legal Officer - Recoveries
  • Employer: Old Mutual Kenya
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Senior Manager Transaction Processing
  • Employer: Old Mutual
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Intermediate Software Engineer
  • Employer: Old Mutual Kenya
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Project Manager- Faulu MFB
  • Employer: Old Mutual Kenya
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved