Nigeria to require social media platforms to open local offices
WORLD
By
Reuters
| Jun 14th 2022 | 1 min read
Online platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Tiktok will be required to register and open offices in Nigeria and appoint contact persons with the government, draft regulations from the information technology development agency show.
The code of practice for "interactive computer service platforms/internet intermediaries" was meant to curb online abuse, including disinformation and misinformation, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said in the regulations posted on its website.
A statement from the agency's spokesperson dated June 13 said the regulations were developed with input from Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Google and TikTok, among others.
The platforms are popular in Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation with more than 200 million people.
NIDTA said the platforms would be required to provide to users or authorised government agencies relevant information, including for purposing of preserving security and public order.
KEEP READING
They would also have to file annual reports to NITDA with the number of registered users in Nigeria, number of complaints received and content taken down due to disinformation and misinformation.
Nigeria earlier this year lifted a ban on Twitter saying the United States based company had agreed to set up a local office among other agreements with authorities
RELATED VIDEOS
European court order could stop UK migrant flight to RwandaEuropean Court of Human Rights issued an injunction to stop the deportation of one of the migrants.
Foreign shooters start arriving for Kenya Open eventChinese Pang Jun was the first foreigner shooter to arrive in the country for this year’s Kenya Open Level-3 Shotgun slated for Shaba Range
MOST READ
Advocacy group writes to Janet Museveni over Sakaja degree
AFRICA
By Mate Tongola
- University commission revokes recognition of Sakaja's degree
NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth
- IEBC, State in a spot as Raila and Ruto build case for poll petition
POLITICS
- University defends degrees awarded to Arati
POLITICS
By Brian Otieno
- Woman who stole man's car while relieving self in bush involved in accident
COUNTIES
- Family of Rongai woman accosted by robbers say victim is still in shock
NATIONAL