Russia war: Lawyers clash over suspect's confession text

Festus Arasa Omwamba Manager at Global Face Human Resource, an agency that has been taking Kenyans for employment in Russia at the Kahawa Law Courts. [Winfrey Owino, Standard]
A WhatsApp message allegedly sent by a man at the centre of trafficking Kenyans to Russia to join its war against Ukraine has ignited a legal storm, pitting his lawyers against the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the victims’ lawyer.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you