Why Appeals Court has slammed brakes on IG's powers on police recruitment, promotions

Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja flanked by National Police Service Commission (NPSC) CEO Peter Leley before the Senate's Committee on National Cohesion to deliberate on demographic composition of employees in terms of gender, age, persons with disability on May 9, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading
Unlimited access to all premium content
Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
Mobile-optimized reading experience
Weekly Newsletters
MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard
channel
on WhatsApp
Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja flanked by National Police Service Commission (NPSC) CEO Peter Leley before the Senate's Committee on National Cohesion to deliberate on demographic composition of employees in terms of gender, age, persons with disability on May 9, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you