Mid-air collision of South Korean trainer planes kills four
WORLD
By Reuters
| Apr 1st 2022 | 1 min read
Two South Korean air force planes collided in mid-air on Friday during a training exercise, killing four pilots, authorities said.
A total of 130 troops, 95 police officers and 60 firefighters as well as three helicopters have begun a search at the crash site, the Yonhap news agency said, citing local government officials.
The crash happened about 6 km (3.7 miles) south of the KT-1 aeroplane base in the southeastern city of Sacheon, at about 1:37 p.m.(0437 GMT), the air force said.
"Despite their attempts at an emergency escape ... all of the two student pilots and two flight instructors aboard the two planes died," it said in a statement.
KEEP READING
President Moon Jae-in offered condolences to the victims' families.
The air force said there were no civilian casualties but had formed a team to determine the cause of the accident and damage, including to the resident community.
The crash site is located in a largely agricultural area, and photos published by Yonhap showed smoke rising from a mountain, and one car shattered by fragments of the aircraft while parked in front of a farmhouse.
The KT-1 is a single-engine basic trainer and light attack aircraft jointly built by the state-run Agency for Defense Development and a contractor, Korea Aerospace Industries.
We neutralised DP Ruto, Murathe on Uhuru impeachment plotJubilee Party Vice-Chairperson David Murathe says they had to move fast to stop a “scheming” deputy president, William Ruto, in his tracks.
'Heartbreaking': Twins die in Kiandutu slum fireNeighbours said the fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.
MOST READ
CJ Martha Koome: A summary of her BBI verdict
NATIONAL
- Supreme Court brings Uhuru, Raila BBI journey to an end
NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth
- BBI Verdict: CJ Koome calls out lawyers Ahmednasir, Havi and Esther Ang’awa
NATIONAL
- Elders demand apology after MP Justus Kizito is heckled
POLITICS
- Justice Njoki Ndung’u BBI judgement: In her own words
NATIONAL
- I haven't given up on Kalonzo, says Ruto
POLITICS