× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Shell to stop buying Russian crude oil, issues apology

EUROPE
By Reuters | Mar 8th 2022 | 2 min read
A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Shell logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. [Reuters]

Shell on Tuesday apologised for buying Russian crude oil last week and said it would withdraw completely from any involvement in Russian hydrocarbons over the country's invasion of Ukraine.

"We are acutely aware that our decision last week to purchase a cargo of Russian crude oil ... was not the right one and we are sorry," Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said.

Shell bought a cargo of Russian crude oil from Swiss trader Trafigura in S&P Global Platts window loading from Baltic ports at a record low of dated Brent minus $28.50 a barrel, traders said on Friday.

Shell last week said it would exit all its Russian operations, including the flagship Sakhalin 2 LNG plant in which it holds a 27.5% stake, and which is 50% owned and operated by Russian gas group Gazprom GAZP.MM. 

Shell joined a raft of companies, including BP BP.L, which said it was abandoning its 19.75% stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft ROSN.MM.

KEEP READING

But it was still one of the few Western companies to have continued buying crude oil from Russia since the conflict in Ukraine escalated.

The British energy major said it would change its crude oil supply chain to remove volumes from the sanctions-hit country "as fast as possible" and shut its service stations, and aviation fuels and lubricants operations in Russia.

The company said the supply chain change could take weeks to complete and will lead to reduced throughput at some of its refineries.

The withdrawal from Russian petroleum products, pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be in a phased manner.

The company also plans to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 Baltic gas pipeline linking Russia to Germany, which it helped finance as a part of a consortium.

Reuters reported on Monday that the United States was willing to move ahead with a ban on Russian oil imports without the participation of allies in Europe in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Oil prices have soared to their highest levels since 2008 due to delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets and as the United States and European allies consider banning Russian imports.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Uhuru reacts to viral boda boda harassment video
President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered nationwide crackdown on rogue boda boda operators.
New Athletes take shape at the third indoor games meeting
Little known Emanuel Kiplagat has set his sight at the Commonwealth Games that is due in August in Birmingham, England after winning the men's 10,000m

MOST READ

Update: 16 arrested after boda boda riders harass motorists
Update: 16 arrested after boda boda riders harass motorists

NAIROBI

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Russian offensive slows, says Ukraine, as residents flee bombed-out cities

By Reuters | 5 hours ago

Russian offensive slows, says Ukraine, as residents flee bombed-out cities
EU dismisses claims of discrimination against Africans

By Jacinta Mutura | 15 hours ago

EU dismisses claims of discrimination against Africans
Ukraine says over 11,000 Russian troops killed in war

By Reuters and Winfrey Owino | 1 day ago

Ukraine says over 11,000 Russian troops killed in war
More than 4,300 detained at anti-war protests in Russia

By Reuters | 1 day ago

More than 4,300 detained at anti-war protests in Russia

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC