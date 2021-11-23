× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Uganda says seven suspects killed during probe of last week's Kampala blasts

AFRICA
By Reuters | November 23rd 2021

Ugandan security forces arrive to secure the scene of a blast in Kampala on November 16, 2021. [Reuters]

Uganda said on Monday that seven suspects had been killed and 106 people detained during operations by the security services linked to three suicide bombings in the capital Kampala last week.

Islamic State (IS), which is allied with an anti-Uganda rebel group - Allied Democratic Forces (ADF)- claimed responsibility for the Nov. 16 attack, which killed seven people, including the three bombers, and injured dozens more. One police officer was among the 4 others killed and 27 out 37 wounded were also police officers.

"To disrupt and dismantle acts of domestic terrorism, we have intensified operations. Since these operations began, a total of 106 suspects have been arrested," police spokesperson Fred Enanga said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Police did not provide details on how the seven suspects were killed.

KEEP READING

 Tightened security on Kenya-Uganda border causes heavy traffic [Photos]

 Pastoralists cross to Uganda in search of food, water and pasture

 Museveni identifies 3 terrorists who blew themselves up in Kampala

 Police in Kenya on high alert following attack in Uganda

In last week's attack, a suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance of a police station in the centre of Kampala. Three minutes later two other suicide bombers exploded along a road that leads to the parliament.

The explosions set vehicles alight, and sent glass shards flying and panicked officers and workers fleeing multi-storied buildings.

Enanga said those detained "included those who were involved in terrorist financing and persons who were involved in mobilisation and incitement of vulnerable Ugandans into the ranks of ADF."

"We are actively monitoring all spaces in homes, places of worship, which are acting as domains for recruitment and as collection centres, for children who are introduced to ideological messages and beliefs," Enanga said.

A security raid on a suspected radicalisation centre in central Uganda had found 22 young people who security personnel suspects were being prepared for recruitment into ADF, he added.

The ADF was founded by Ugandan Muslims in 1990s and initially waged a war against the Ugandan government from bases in the country's west.

They were eventually routed and fled into eastern Congo where they have been operating since, with the U.N. blaming them for thousands of civilian deaths.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

DP William Ruto has been stopped from travelling to Uganda where he was headed for a private visit

Ugandan MP warns Kenyan FGM perpetrators who ran to hide in Uganda will be arrested

Singer Akon visits Uganda | HOT TOPICS

United caretaker Carrick provides team news update ahead of Champions League game at Villarreal
Manchester United's caretaker manager Michael Carrick said he has limited time to make an impact in the role but is relishing the challenge ahead of T
Mai Mahiu population to rise as infrastructural development pick
Mai Mahiu is one of the fastest-growing towns in the country, thanks to the capital projects around the industrial park.

MOST READ

Student grades improve after school is renamed
Student grades improve after school is renamed

EDUCATION

By Alexander Chagema

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Tanzania reports rising remittances from diaspora

By Xinhua | 1 day ago

Tanzania reports rising remittances from diaspora
WaterAid advocates for better integration of water, sanitation in Kigali summit

By Mwangi Maina | 1 day ago

WaterAid advocates for better integration of water, sanitation in Kigali summit
Bridging Africa's digital divide: The rise of community internet

By Reuters | 4 days ago

Bridging Africa's digital divide: The rise of community internet
Over 10 die in Sudanese activists' protests

By Winfrey Owino and Agencies | 4 days ago

Over 10 die in Sudanese activists' protests

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC