× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Google locks Afghan government accounts as Taliban seek emails

WORLD
By Reuters | September 4th 2021

Taliban forces patrol at a runway a day after U.S troops withdrawal from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 31, 2021. [Reuters]

Google has temporarily locked down an unspecified number of Afghan government email accounts, according to a person familiar with the matter, as fears grow over the digital paper trail left by former officials and their international partners. 

In the weeks since the Taliban's swift takeover of Afghanistan from a US-backed government, reports have highlighted how biometric https://theintercept.com/2021/08/17/afghanistan-taliban-military-biometrics and Afghan payroll https://www.technologyreview.com/2021/08/30/1033941/afghanistan-biometric-databases-us-military-40-data-points databases might be exploited by the new rulers to hunt their enemies.

In a statement on Friday, Alphabet Inc's Google stopped short of confirming that Afghan government accounts were being locked down, saying that the company was monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and "taking temporary actions to secure relevant accounts."

One employee of the former government has told Reuters the Taliban are seeking to acquire former officials' emails.

KEEP READING

 All Kenyans want is to kiss and love…and occasionally hunt for work

 Google’s most searched items, people in Kenya in last 15 years

 EU in new push to rein in Google and Facebook

 TSC’s proposal on graduate teachers will raise standards

Late last month the employee said that the Taliban had asked him to preserve the data held on the servers of the ministry he used to work for.

"If I do so, then they will get access to the data and official communications of the previous ministry leadership," the employee said.

The employee said he did not comply and has since gone into hiding. Reuters is not identifying the man or his former ministry out of concern for his safety.

Publicly available mail exchanger records show that some two dozen Afghan government bodies used Google's servers to handle official emails, including the ministries of finance, industry, higher education, and mines. Afghanistan's office of the presidential protocol also used Google, according to the records, as did some local government bodies.

Commandeering government databases and emails could provide information about employees of the former administration, ex-ministers, government contractors, tribal allies and foreign partners.

"It would give a real wealth of information," said Chad Anderson, a security researcher with internet intelligence firm DomainTools who helped Reuters identify which ministries ran which email platform. "Just even having an employee list on a Google Sheet is a big problem," he said, citing reports of reprisals against government workers.

Mail exchanger records show that Microsoft Corp's email services were also used by several Afghan government agencies, including the ministry of foreign affairs and the presidency. But it isn't clear what steps, if any, the software firm is taking to prevent data from falling into the hands of the Taliban.

Microsoft declined comment.

Anderson said the Taliban's attempt to control U.S.-built digital infrastructure was worth keeping an eye on. Intelligence drawn from that infrastructure, he said, "may be far more valuable to a fledgling government than old helicopters." 

RELATED VIDEOS

How to lighten your skin among 2015 Top google searches

Google announces plans to invest KSH 4bn to buy 12.5% stake in lake Turkana wind power project

A new kind of Google self-driving car will be hitting the streets very soon.

Osaka suffers shock loss in U.S. Open third round
Two-time champion Naomi Osaka suffered a stunning defeat in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday to Canadian Leylah Fernandez 5-7 7-6(2) 6-4, en
Baby who weighed 600g at birth 'in good health'
Dr Ombati says the medics succeeded to maintain the health of the infant by being extra vigilant.
Share this story

MOST READ

Kianjokoma murder cops finally charged after day of drama
Kianjokoma murder cops finally charged after day of drama

CENTRAL

By Paul Ogemba

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Former US Cardinal McCarrick pleads not guilty to molesting teenage boy

By Reuters | 18 hours ago

Former US Cardinal McCarrick pleads not guilty to molesting teenage boy
Police in New Zealand kill "extremist" who stabbed six in supermarket

By Reuters | 22 hours ago

Police in New Zealand kill "extremist" who stabbed six in supermarket
Tanzania says gunman who killed four people last month was a terrorist

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Tanzania says gunman who killed four people last month was a terrorist
Taliban prepare to reveal new Afghan government amid economic turmoil

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Taliban prepare to reveal new Afghan government amid economic turmoil

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC