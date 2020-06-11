×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ambulances put on alert as Los Angeles hospitals swamped by Covid-19 patients

By Reuters | January 6th 2021 at 08:45:56 GMT +0300

Los Angeles health officials have told first responders to stop bringing adult patients who cannot be resuscitated to hospitals, citing a shortage of beds and staff as the latest COVID-19 surge threatened to overwhelm healthcare systems in America’s second-largest city.

The order, issued late on Monday and effective immediately, marked an escalation of measures being taken by state and local officials nationwide in the face of alarming increases in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Ambulances have been forced to wait several hours to unload patients at some Los Angeles hospitals, causing delays throughout the county’s emergency response system.

“Patients in traumatic full arrest who meet current Ref 814 criteria for determination of death shall not be resuscitated and shall be determined dead on scene and not transported,” Marianne Gausche-Hill, medical director of the Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services Agency, said in the directive.

Read More

Ref 814 refers to the county’s policy on determining and pronouncing death in a patient who has not been transported to a hospital.

California, the most populous U.S. state, has been hit particularly hard by the latest coronavirus surge, which some public health officials attribute to Thanksgiving holiday gatherings in November. Los Angeles is one of two California counties reporting a shortage of intensive care unit beds.

California reported 72,911 COVID-19 cases on Monday, a single-day record since the start of the pandemic.

VACCINES LAGGING

More than 20.8 million people have been infected with the virus across the United States since March, and the death toll stands at 355,00. A record 129,000 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals as of Tuesday.

The worsening situation has ramped up pressure on state and local officials to speed up distribution of the two coronavirus vaccines so far approved for emergency use.

Federal health officials said on Monday that more than two-thirds of the 15 million coronavirus vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc and shipped within the United States have yet to be administered.

But some healthcare workers began getting their second shots of the Pfizer vaccine this week. Both vaccines require two doses three or four weeks apart.

The governors of New York and Florida have said they would penalize hospitals that fail to dispense shots quickly.

“It’s a matter of life and death,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference on Tuesday. “If a hospital has done all their healthcare workers, fine, we will take that supply back and go to essential workers.”

Another 3 million doses of the two vaccines were sent to U.S. states on Tuesday, acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller said in a statement, bringing the total to more than 19 million in 21 days.

The U.S. government is considering halving the doses of Moderna’s vaccine to free up supply for more vaccinations. But scientists at the National Institutes of Health and Moderna said on Tuesday it could take two months to study whether the halved doses would be effective.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Ambulances Covid-19 Los Angeles
Share this story
Previous article
WHO's Tedros 'very disappointed' China hasn't granted entry to coronavirus experts
Next article
WHO recommends two doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine within 21-28 days

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

State bans journalists from schools, sparking protests
State bans journalists from schools, sparking protests

LATEST STORIES

Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation
Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

1 day ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

4 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

10 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

11 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How we survived 2020

How we survived 2020

Winnie Makena 1 hour ago
My soilless farming jackpot

My soilless farming jackpot

Gardy Chacha 1 hour ago
Politicians beware: Voters are now wiser

Politicians beware: Voters are now wiser

Leonard Khafafa 10 hours ago
Is the tide in Central turning against Ruto?

Is the tide in Central turning against Ruto?

Lydiah Nyawira 10 hours ago

More stories

WHO's Tedros 'very disappointed' China hasn't granted entry to coronavirus experts

By Reuters
WHO's Tedros 'very disappointed' China hasn't granted entry to coronavirus experts

Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts

By Reuters
Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts

Donald Trump says 'they're not taking the White House', vows to continue fighting

By Mirror
Donald Trump says 'they're not taking the White House', vows to continue fighting

Niger stages historic elections despite jihadist attacks

By AFP
Niger stages historic elections despite jihadist attacks

Europe prepares to launch COVID-19 vaccinations

By Reuters
Europe prepares to launch COVID-19 vaccinations

UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic before election

By Reuters
UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic before election
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.