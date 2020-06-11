×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Twice coup leader, ex-Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings is dead

By Japheth Ogila | November 12th 2020 at 18:02:39 GMT +0300

Former Ghanaian leader Jerry Rawlings. [Courtesy]

Miles away in Accra, Ghana, a military icon turned political liberator Jerry Rawlings has rested.  According to Reuters, former West African leader who transitioned from the military to the country’s top seat succumbed to Covid-19 at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra, Ghana at the age of 73. He had spent more than one week in the hospital after being admitted.

According to Encyclopedia. com, Jerry Rawlings was born to a mixed-race couple on June 22, 1947. His mother, Victoria Agbotui, was a Ghanaian woman drawn from the Ewe ethnic group while his father was Scottish. Jerry grew up and married his wife Nana Konado Agyeman with whom they have two daughters.

He attended Achimota School before moving to Ghana Military Academy where he graduated and served the military as a pilot in 1969 to 1978. He would then serve as a flight lieutenant in the period between 1978 and 1979, according to the Encyclopedia.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

That he was born to a mixed-race couple gave him a unique skin tone and a conspicuous look. His tall, built body complementing his deep commanding voice may have prepared him for the battle ahead. The battle that later handed him the controversial yet enigmatic tag.

Rawlings had more aspirations past just flying the military choppers and securing the borders of Ghana. He alongside other young like-minded Ghanaians in and out of the force grew tired of the leadership of General Frederick Akuffo. The flight lieutenant was charged at some point for rubbishing shoulders and criticising the regime.

He then formed the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council which successfully ousted the leadership of Mr Akuffo in May 1979. After assuming power, Rawlings prosecuted three officers from the past government over corruption. He kept his promise by facilitating the transition to the civilian rule in an election which was won by Dr Hilla Limann in September 1979.

Back to military

Rawlings went back to his military duties but his stay there would be short-lived. Friction between Limann’s administration and Rawlings erupted, resulting in the latter’s resignation from the military. He blamed Dr Limann’s leadership for abetting corruption and running down the economy.

On December 31, 1981, Rawlings marshalled troops who staged another coup as he launched a second successful bid to oust the government. This time, his approach was brutal and strategic. He suspended the law and made Ghana a one-party state under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC).

He rose to power, establishing a hybrid system of governance that would appeal to both the civilian and the military. A system which critics flagged off as populist but for those who understood Rawlings’ brand of politics, his approach was a neutral one.

As encyclopedia states, author Jon Kraus penned about Rawlings’ political moves in his article Current History as follows: “Rawlings proclaimed that Ghanaians must carry out a revolution of just rule for the common man and self-reliant development… there was broad popular support for Jerry Rawlings himself, a dynamic, emotional man in his early thirties who was widely regarded as sincere and honest.”

Multiparty democracy

His administration was accused of human rights abuses and Amnesty International often trained its guns on him. But Rawlings received credit for driving Ghana out of the red line of inflation and he would later on milk donations from the West after pledging allegiance to them during the cold war era.

Credited to his name was the establishment of the district assembly elections which regions used as conduits to solve problems.

In 1991, on the road to multi-partyism in the West African nation, Rawlings would then talk vastly about his philosophy in Africa Report saying that his blueprint was to nail a home-grown democratic system in Ghana.

He then formed National Commission for Democracy (NCD) to steer the country towards multi-party politics as election beckoned in 1992. Rawlings won the 1992 poll with 58 per cent under National Defence Council even as his rivals alleged massive irregularities. He retired in 2001 handing power to John Kufuor.

Rawlings’ death comes over one month after his mother died at the age of 101 in September this year.

 

Related Topics
Jerry Rawlings Jerry Rawlings dead Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
FACTBOX: US presidential race: key tallies, undetermined states
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

More jobs at risk in aviation sector, warns IATA
More jobs at risk in aviation sector, warns IATA

LATEST STORIES

From military choppers to leading Ghana: Life of fallen Jerry Rawlings
From military choppers to leading Ghana: Life of fallen Jerry Rawlings

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

1 day ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

4 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

4 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

4 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Neglected incomplete stadium turns into a drinking den

Neglected incomplete stadium turns into a drinking den
Yvonne Chepkwony 4 hours ago
How row over two burials led to coffin maker’s death

How row over two burials led to coffin maker’s death
Kamau Muthoni 19 hours ago
Prime hotel properties find no takers in weak auction market

Prime hotel properties find no takers in weak auction market
Wainaina Wambu 19 hours ago
Kisumu seeks to ban burying dead at home

Kisumu seeks to ban burying dead at home
Kevine Omollo and Anne Atieno 19 hours ago

Read More

Ethiopia claims victory in west Tigray, suffering worsens

Africa

Ethiopia claims victory in west Tigray, suffering worsens

Ethiopia claims victory in west Tigray, suffering worsens

Ivory Coast rivals 'break ice' in crisis talks

Africa

Ivory Coast rivals 'break ice' in crisis talks

Ivory Coast rivals 'break ice' in crisis talks

Tundu Lissu says he will continue with fight abroad

Africa

Tundu Lissu says he will continue with fight abroad

Tundu Lissu says he will continue with fight abroad

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.