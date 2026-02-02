×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why Ruto's Mt Kenya region allies are rocking UDA boat

By George Njunge | Feb. 2, 2026
Kikuyu MP and Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah's brand of chest-thumping politics risks eroding the goodwill the President needs in Mt Kenya region. [Fole, Standard] .

Two weeks ago, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua watched his support in Mt Kenya weaken as President William Ruto’s camp launched a well-coordinated, widely publicised offensive against the Opposition, highlighting Gachagua’s waning influence in the region.

The DCP leader had just lost two acerbic surrogates — Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba and her Juja counterparts George Koimbori — who had turned out to be vociferous critics, and with their hyped exit, Rigathi appeared gravely exposed.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact‑first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Mt Kenya Politics President William Ruto Former DP Rigathi Gachagua Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah
.

Latest Stories

History will judge leaders who fail our children very harshly
History will judge leaders who fail our children very harshly
Opinion
By Kilemi Mwiria
33 mins ago
How trade fraud deprives Kenya of trillions in taxes, fuels debt crisis
Business
By Brian Ngugi
33 mins ago
Why FMCG giants must lead the fight against climate change
Opinion
By Mary-Anne Musangi
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

One term plan: Obasanjo meets Uhuru, Kalonzo
By Ndungu Gachane 33 mins ago
One term plan: Obasanjo meets Uhuru, Kalonzo
Schools struggle to teach pioneer Grade 10 class without textbooks
By Mike Kihaki 33 mins ago
Schools struggle to teach pioneer Grade 10 class without textbooks
Payslips shrink as new NSSF rates take effect
By Brian Ngugi 33 mins ago
Payslips shrink as new NSSF rates take effect
Inside Sh72.8m Kazi Majuu scam that left over 360 youth stranded
By Nancy Gitonga 33 mins ago
Inside Sh72.8m Kazi Majuu scam that left over 360 youth stranded
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved