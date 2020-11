Former Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings is dead. [Courtesy]

The former West African leader is reported to have succumbed to Covid-19 at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra, Ghana, where he spent more than one week after being admitted.

Born in 1947, Mr Rawlings rose to the pinnacle of power in Ghana, seizing power twice through military rule before paving way for democracy.

