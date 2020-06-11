×
YouTube down: Users in meltdown as video sharing site stops working for two hours

By Mirror | November 12th 2020 at 08:04:34 GMT +0300

YouTube stopped working for around two hours. [Courtesy]

YouTube users were in meltdown as the worldwide video sharing site has stopped working for around two hours.

Alphabet Inc's Google said late on Wednesday it was fixing an error, which outage monitoring website Downdetector.com said affected about 286,000 users.

"Our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We'll follow up here with any updates," YouTube said in a tweet.

Read More

The issue started at about 11.53pm, according to the monitoring site, with users complaining about trouble in watching videos on the platform.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment about how many users were affected by the outage on the video-streaming platform.

The YouTube post said: "If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates."

Users took to Twitter to vent their frustrations using hashtag #YouTubeDOWN.

One user said: "You think you are upset. I pay for YouTube Premium AND YouTube TV AND BOTH my services are down.

"We better get a free month for the lack of entertainment. I spend $80+ USD per month for entertainment from YouTube and I can't watch any of it right now."

Another agreed: "Premium subscribers definitely deserve a free month for this, just saying."

While a disgruntled mum added: "Please fix it ASAP! I have a child who will not sleep without watching her fave Ozzy Osbourne videos!"

Another said: "Guy I was watching a how to live tutorial but YouTube down help."

And another: "Daily Motion now that YouTube has decided to crash."

Though one boasted: "Lucky for me, I am lame and load up the videos I want to watch well in advance, I am sorry for everyone who clicks on videos spontaneously like a normal person."

However, around 2am YouTube tweeted again to say: "And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us."

On November 3, the platform had also tweeted to apologise to any users "seeing errors" in YouTube Studio

