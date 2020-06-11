×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tribute planned for beheaded teacher in France; 11th person arrested

By Reuters | October 18th 2020 at 03:12:33 GMT +0300

FILE PHOTO: People gather in front of the Bois d'Aulne college after the attack in the Paris suburb of Conflans St Honorine, France, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

An 11th person was detained on Sunday, police said, as authorities investigated the murder of Samuel Paty, a history teacher who was beheaded by a suspected Islamist in an attack that stunned the country.

Satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, whose offices were attacked in a mass killing five years ago, was among groups organising a tribute to Paty in Paris in the afternoon.

The 47-year-old teacher was killed on Friday outside his school in a Paris suburb by an 18-year-old attacker. The assailant, who was born in Russia of Chechen origin, was shot dead by police soon after the attack.

Read More

Earlier this month, the teacher had shown his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression, angering a number of Muslim parents. Muslims believe that any depiction of the Prophet is blasphemous.

The government has portrayed the killing as an attack on the heart of French values.

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer and politicians from across the spectrum were due to attend Sunday’s commemoration in central Paris. A national tribute will be organised for Wednesday, President Emmanuel Macron’s office said.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said the government was working on a strategy to better protect teachers from threats. Paty had been the target of an angry campaign on social media before the attack.

“I want teachers to know that, after this ignoble act, the whole country is behind them,” Castex told the Journal du Dimanche in an interview.

“This tragedy affects each and every one of us because, through this teacher, it is the Republic that was attacked.”

There were no details of the 11th person to be detained in connection with the killing.

Four close relatives of the attacker were detained soon after the attack. Five more were later detained, including the father of a pupil at Paty’s school and an acquaintance of the pupil’s father known to the intelligence services, anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said on Saturday.

A 10th person was placed in custody later on Saturday.

Macron was due to hold a security meeting with key ministers later on Sunday, his office said.

On Saturday, hundreds of people, including pupils and their parents, teachers and local residents came to express their grief and solidarity in front of the school where Paty worked, the College du Bois d’Aulnein in the suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine.

main
Related Topics
Samuel Paty French teacher Teacher beheaded
Share this story
Previous article
Uasin Gishu assembly shut after MCA dies of Covid-19
Next article
Kayole dad in agony after son left their house over Sh300

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Uasin Gishu assembly shut after MCA dies of Covid-19
Uasin Gishu assembly shut after MCA dies of Covid-19

CHECKPOINT

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds

5 hours ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

11 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

12 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

19 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Dolci sisters dream to rule tennis world

Dolci sisters dream to rule tennis world
Elvince Joshua 2 hours ago
Western Kenya was the original home to most local cash crops

Western Kenya was the original home to most local cash crops
Bethuel Oduo 4 hours ago
The seven deadly sins and your money

The seven deadly sins and your money
Pauline Muindi 4 hours ago
Cheat sheet: To leave or to stay, that’s the issue

Cheat sheet: To leave or to stay, that’s the issue
Brian Guserwa 6 hours ago

Read More

Hungarian restaurant reinvents the wheel for social distancing

Europe

Hungarian restaurant reinvents the wheel for social distancing

Hungarian restaurant reinvents the wheel for social distancing

Teenager asked pupils to identify French teacher before beheading him

Europe

Teenager asked pupils to identify French teacher before beheading him

Teenager asked pupils to identify French teacher before beheading him

French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in street

Europe

French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in street

French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in street

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.