×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Protesters and vigilantes scuffle in Kyrgyz capital as political crisis festers

By Reuters | October 7th 2020 at 08:41:23 GMT +0300

Demonstrators stand atop a vehicle during a protest against the results of a parliamentary election in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Anti-government protesters scuffled with vigilante groups in Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek overnight, after authorities in the Central Asian nation annulled parliamentary election results, local news website 24.kg reported.

Opposition groups took control of most of the government apparatus on Tuesday after storming buildings during post-election protests, but President Sooronbai Jeenbekov clung to power as unrest risked tipping one of Russia’s close allies into chaos.

Late on Tuesday, Kyrgyzstan’s parliament agreed to nominate opposition politician Sadyr Zhaparov - freed from prison by protesters just hours earlier - for prime minister, but an angry mob then broke into the hotel where it convened, forcing Zhaparov to flee through a back door, according to Kyrgyz media.

Bishkek residents, who went through violent revolts followed by looting in 2005 and 2010, quickly formed vigilante neighbourhood watch units to reinforce police.

The vigilantes scuffled with protesters who tried to force their way into government buildings or attacked businesses such as shops and restaurants, according to the 24.kg report.

Read More

On Wednesday morning, news website Akipress quoted Bishkek police as saying that the situation in the city was calm.

Protests broke out on Monday after early results showed two establishment parties, one of them close to President Jeenbekov, had swept Sunday’s parliamentary election, in a contest that was marred by allegations of vote-buying.

Authorities annulled the results on Tuesday, necessitating a rerun of the vote in the nation of 6.5 million which borders China and hosts a Russian military airbase and a large Canadian-owned gold mining operation.

Making a late-night appearance on television, PM nominee Zhaparov said he would propose a constitutional reform before holding presidential and parliamentary elections in two to three months.

However, Zhaparov said he did not yet have the backing of the coordination council formed by several major opposition groups, suggesting there were tensions between the allies. It was unclear when parliament could convene to approve his appointment as prime minister.

Related Topics
Kyrgyzstan Demonstrations Post election demonstrations
Share this story
Previous article
China's experimental COVID-19 vaccine appears safe: study
Next article
Stuck at White House, Trump seeks ways to recharge re-election bid

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

One shot dead in Portland as rival protesters clash
One shot dead in Portland as rival protesters clash

LATEST STORIES

Take back your money, bank tells Kobia as case trashed
Take back your money, bank tells Kobia as case trashed

CHECKPOINT

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

22 hours ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

8 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

12 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?
Did Esther Arunga ask Kenyans for forgiveness in tweet?

18 days ago

Did Esther Arunga ask Kenyans for forgiveness in tweet?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Unusual ways to raise capital

Unusual ways to raise capital
Hustle Team 57 minutes ago
Why rural areas miss out on economic development

Why rural areas miss out on economic development
XN Iraki 1 hour ago
Good and bad mums: Who are you to judge?

Good and bad mums: Who are you to judge?
Julie Masiga 22 hours ago
Why the government has to print money

Why the government has to print money
Domnic Omondi 1 day ago

Read More

Delhi's oldest graveyard clears space to bury coronavirus dead

Asia

Delhi's oldest graveyard clears space to bury coronavirus dead

Delhi's oldest graveyard clears space to bury coronavirus dead

Singaporean teenage YouTuber jailed for ‘insulting’ Christianity and Islam

Asia

Singaporean teenage YouTuber jailed for ‘insulting’ Christianity and Islam

Singaporean teenage YouTuber jailed for ‘insulting’ Christianity and Islam

Singapore PM in court for defamation suit against blogger

Asia

Singapore PM in court for defamation suit against blogger

Singapore PM in court for defamation suit against blogger

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.