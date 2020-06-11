×
Azerbaijan appeals for funds online to battle Armenia

By Judah Ben-Hur | October 5th 2020 at 12:18:34 GMT +0300

An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29, 2020. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS

The Azerbaijan Ministry of Defence has asked for financial support through a picture posted on Twitter with its bank details. The donations are to be wired to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund which they will use to fund their war against Armenia. The battle has so far claimed at least 150 lives.

The fighting broke out on September 27, 2020. The two countries have experienced intermittent fights dating back to early 90s. Unlike the previous conflicts which were less intense, the current engagement has seen heavy artillery, missiles, tanks and drones being used.

How did it start?

During the dying days of the Soviet Union, an ethnic Armenian territory declared its independence and this led to a war which later resulted in the capture of large areas of Azerbaijan displacing about 600,000 Azerbaijanis.

Twenty-six years down the line, belligerence, diplomatic impasses, and clashes in the Northern area of are still being witnessed. 

Local residents take shelter in a dugout in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, September 30. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov


The complication

Turkey has taken sides to provide unconditional support to Azerbaijan and appears to offer military help. The two nations have had historical geo-strategic partners and Turkey has always played the role of providing diplomatic and moral support.

Other regional and global leaders have called for a ceasefire between the two nations’ conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

Both sides show no signs of stopping anytime soon. Azerbaijan has rejected any request to renew negotiations with Armenia and with the support of Turkey the country doesn’t seem to back down to take what was once theirs.

Unfortunately, the continued war has already and will continue putting the lives of civilians in danger creating another humanitarian disaster.

