';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

UN peacekeepers resume protection of Congo's Nobel Laureate

By Reuters | September 10th 2020 at 01:12:02 GMT +0300

United Nations peacekeepers on Wednesday resumed protection of Congo’s Nobel Prize Laureate Denis Mukwege (pictured), who received death threats in recent weeks after he called for justice over serious human rights violations.

Mukwege has won international recognition, including the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize, for decades of work treating female victims of the conflict in Bukavu in east Democratic Republic of Congo.

He has long campaigned for an international tribunal into possible war crimes committed from 1993 to 2003, as well as for prosecution of armed groups responsible for ongoing sexual violence in eastern Congo.

SEE ALSO: DR Congo prisoners dying from hunger, says NGO

Mukwege’s recent comments embroiled him in a dispute with neighbouring Rwanda, whose defence minister last month accused Mukwege of peddling propaganda.

The United Nations said his life was in danger after he and his family received death threats via social media and by phone.

The U.N. suspended its protection in May because of a coronavirus outbreak amongst the peacekeepers stationed to Panzi hospital.

“Peacekeepers are back there to ensure the security of Panzi hospital,” said Mathias Gillmann, a spokesperson for the U.N.’s peacekeeping mission in Congo.

The UN will continue to help train local police to provide a longer-term security arrangement, Gillmann said.

SEE ALSO: Over a million tablets distributed to kids, Uhuru says

“The personal security of Congolese personalities is a responsibility of the Congolese authorities.”

Last week thousands of Mukwege’s supporters marched through the streets of Bukavu, demanding his protection.

“We welcome the redeployment of elements from #MONUSCO to #Panzi this morning to ensure the safety of our patients and staff,” Mukwege said in a tweet.

The ongoing violence in eastern Congo has its roots in ethnic and political wounds dating back to the Rwanda’s 1994 genocide that spilled across the border.

Later invasions of Congo by Rwanda-backed forces in the aftermath of the 1994 genocide fuelled two gruesome civil wars that killed several million people.

SEE ALSO: Opportunities for SMEs in Democratic Republic of Congo

Related Topics
United Nations Denis Mukwege Democratic Republic of Congo
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

UN to give slum dwellers masks
UN to give slum dwellers masks

LATEST STORIES

Shock as State plans to stop varsity funding
Shock as State plans to stop varsity funding

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Reusable pads giving dignity to slum girls

Reusable pads giving dignity to slum girls

Anyango Atieno 1 hour ago
Classroom to chicken coop? What law says on land use

Classroom to chicken coop? What law says on land use
Peter Theuri 1 hour ago
Looking for office space? Bargain deals are all over

Looking for office space? Bargain deals are all over
Frankline Sunday 1 hour ago
Debt piles on the misery of patients

Debt piles on the misery of patients

Mercy Kahenda 1 hour ago

Read More

12 candidates set for Guinea vote amid opposition split

Africa

12 candidates set for Guinea vote amid opposition split

12 candidates set for Guinea vote amid opposition split
Nigeria’s Buhari tells peers not to cling to power

Africa

Nigeria’s Buhari tells peers not to cling to power

Nigeria’s Buhari tells peers not to cling to power
Will Sudan's peace deal with rebels work?

Africa

Will Sudan's peace deal with rebels work?

Will Sudan's peace deal with rebels work?
Former Sierra Leone rebel leader granted early release

Africa

Former Sierra Leone rebel leader granted early release

Former Sierra Leone rebel leader granted early release
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.