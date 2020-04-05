UN peacekeepers resume protection of Congo's Nobel Laureate

SEE ALSO: DR Congo prisoners dying from hunger, says NGOMukwege’s recent comments embroiled him in a dispute with neighbouring Rwanda, whose defence minister last month accused Mukwege of peddling propaganda. The United Nations said his life was in danger after he and his family received death threats via social media and by phone. The U.N. suspended its protection in May because of a coronavirus outbreak amongst the peacekeepers stationed to Panzi hospital. “Peacekeepers are back there to ensure the security of Panzi hospital,” said Mathias Gillmann, a spokesperson for the U.N.’s peacekeeping mission in Congo.
SEE ALSO: Over a million tablets distributed to kids, Uhuru says“The personal security of Congolese personalities is a responsibility of the Congolese authorities.” Last week thousands of Mukwege’s supporters marched through the streets of Bukavu, demanding his protection. “We welcome the redeployment of elements from #MONUSCO to #Panzi this morning to ensure the safety of our patients and staff,” Mukwege said in a tweet. The ongoing violence in eastern Congo has its roots in ethnic and political wounds dating back to the Rwanda’s 1994 genocide that spilled across the border. Later invasions of Congo by Rwanda-backed forces in the aftermath of the 1994 genocide fuelled two gruesome civil wars that killed several million people.
