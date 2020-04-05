';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Roadside bomb attack misses Afghan vice president, but kills four

By Reuters | September 9th 2020 at 08:35:00 GMT +0300

Afghan men carry an injured to a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan September 9, 2020.

A roadside bomb in Kabul targeted First Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Wednesday morning, but he escaped unharmed, his spokesman after the attack which killed and wounded at least 20 people, including some of his bodyguards.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which comes just ahead of long-awaited peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar’s capital of Doha.

“Today, once again the enemy of Afghanistan tried to harm Saleh, but they failed in their evil aim, and Saleh escaped the attack unharmed,” Razwan Murad, a spokesman for Saleh’s office, wrote on Facebook.

He told Reuters the bomb targeted Saleh’s convoy and some of his bodyguards were injured.

SEE ALSO: Afghan assembly approves release of 400 'hard-core' Taliban prisoners

Saleh, a former intelligence chief, has survived several assassination attempts, including one on his office last year that killed 20 people.

The blast killed at least four people and wounded 16, a Health Ministry spokesman said .

Officials and diplomats have warned that rising violence is sapping trust needed for the success of talks aimed at ending an insurgency that began when the Taliban was ousted from power in Kabul by U.S.-back forces in late 2001.

Related Topics
Amrullah Saleh Afghan Taliban Bomb
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Obado ouster fails to take off

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Seven injured in car bombing at Mogadishu
Seven injured in car bombing at Mogadishu

LATEST STORIES

How daredevil investors lost millions in currency schemes
How daredevil investors lost millions in currency schemes

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How daredevil investors lost millions in currency schemes

How daredevil investors lost millions in currency schemes
Dominic Omondi 4 hours ago
Five businessmen win Sh14m in new KTN show

Five businessmen win Sh14m in new KTN show
Peter Theuri 9 hours ago
Court sides with firm in rental tax dispute with KRA

Court sides with firm in rental tax dispute with KRA
Evelyne Kwambika 9 hours ago
Gikomba fires did not kill my business dream

Gikomba fires did not kill my business dream
Jeckonia Otieno 9 hours ago

Read More

China celebrates virus success as Europe suffers

World

China celebrates virus success as Europe suffers

China celebrates virus success as Europe suffers
Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake

World

Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake

Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake
ICC condemns US sanctions against Fatou Bensouda

World

ICC condemns US sanctions against Fatou Bensouda

ICC condemns US sanctions against Fatou Bensouda
Israeli flight attendant says "shalom" to UAE, bye to airline

World

Israeli flight attendant says "shalom" to UAE, bye to airline

Israeli flight attendant says "shalom" to UAE, bye to airline
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.