the CPC has enjoyed wide public support during its seven decades of governance. Even more ironically, a country that keeps withdrawing from multilateral platforms is pressuring as many countries as possible to join a multilateral anti-China alliance, although few are willing to follow. When Pompeo fanned ideological confrontation and announced the approach to China should be "distrust and verify," the true face of a dishonest and vicious politician was revealed. Pompeo's rhetoric represents the mindset of some anti-China forces in the United States who have been trying to reshape China's development path. Angered by China's refusal to change in line with their wishes, they resort to all possible means to suppress and contain China, showing an addiction to power politics and hegemony.
The high frequency and intensity of anti-China actions sounds an alarm bell that the current China policy of the United States is based on strategic miscalculations, and is fraught with emotion, whims, and McCarthyist bigotry. With bilateral relationship facing the most severe challenge, China does not want to escalate the tension. Neither "cold war" nor "hot war" conforms with the interests of the people of the two countries or the world. China has no intention to challenge or replace the United States. Rather, the country has maintained a highly stable and consistent policy toward the United States, and is willing to grow China-U.S. relations with goodwill and sincerity. China still wants to achieve non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect, and win-win cooperation with the United States. But as irresponsible U.S. politicians will do anything without the bottom line in their attempts to interrupt China's development process, China must prepare for the worst. The Chinese people, united as one, will never yield and will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and dignity and legitimate rights of development by all necessary means.