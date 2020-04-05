';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Commentary: Time to remember war and peace amid political absurdity

By Xinhua | August 31st 2020 at 01:46:27 GMT +0300

File photo taken on May 3, 1946 shows a scene of Tokyo Trials in Japan. After WWII, the Allied Forces tried Japanese war criminals in Tokyo.(Xinhua)
On the 106th anniversary of the beginning of WWI, it is time to recollect how a series of reckless mistakes and irresponsible behaviors dragged mankind into untold sorrow.

The world today is very different from a century ago and mankind has more wisdom to avoid history repeating itself, hopefully. But when some politicians of the most powerful modern-day country are playing games that challenge common sense and human conscience, the world should be fully on its guard with worries that political absurdity might translate into real tragedy in the 21st century.

It is absurd that while the United States is facing the coronavirus epidemic, some of its politicians are making more efforts to fabricate lies and smear other countries than to save American people's lives, although the country boasts the world's most advanced technology.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been using "more creative and assertive ways" (to use his own words), not against the severe health, economic, and political crisis facing his country, but to confront China and the Communist Party of China (CPC).  He neglected the fact that

SEE ALSO: Covid-19 aftershocks: How refugee girls and women bear a heavy burden

the CPC has enjoyed wide public support during its seven decades of governance.

Even more ironically, a country that keeps withdrawing from multilateral platforms is pressuring as many countries as possible to join a multilateral anti-China alliance, although few are willing to follow.

When Pompeo fanned ideological confrontation and announced the approach to China should be "distrust and verify," the true face of a dishonest and vicious politician was revealed.

Pompeo's rhetoric represents the mindset of some anti-China forces in the United States who have been trying to reshape China's development path. Angered by China's refusal to change in line with their wishes, they resort to all possible means to suppress and contain China, showing an addiction to power politics and hegemony.

Ever since the beginning of this year, the United States has been abusing its national power to crack down on Chinese companies, suppressing Chinese media organizations, and interfering in China's internal affairs related to the South China Sea, Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. It even violated the basic norms of international relations by abruptly requesting China to close its Consulate General in Houston.

SEE ALSO: UCL: The rules players are following during 'final eight' in Lisbon

The high frequency and intensity of anti-China actions sounds an alarm bell that the current China policy of the United States is based on strategic miscalculations, and is fraught with emotion, whims, and McCarthyist bigotry.

With bilateral relationship facing the most severe challenge, China does not want to escalate the tension. Neither "cold war" nor "hot war" conforms with the interests of the people of the two countries or the world.

China has no intention to challenge or replace the United States. Rather, the country has maintained a highly stable and consistent policy toward the United States, and is willing to grow China-U.S. relations with goodwill and sincerity. China still wants to achieve non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect, and win-win cooperation with the United States.

But as irresponsible U.S. politicians will do anything without the bottom line in their attempts to interrupt China's development process, China must prepare for the worst.

The Chinese people, united as one, will never yield and will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and dignity and legitimate rights of development by all necessary means.

SEE ALSO: Covid-19 changes that could last long-term

China's response against the U.S. moves is aimed at stopping irresponsible politicians from kidnapping bilateral relations for their selfish interests. It is not targeting the American people for whom the Chinese people have always cherished a friendship.

At a time when we remember the tragedy of war and confrontation 106 years ago, it is essential for the international community to jointly find solutions to prevent and remove threats to peace, security, and justice.

There should be no tolerance for Pompeo-like politicians to continue their behavior of "cheating, lying, and stealing." Allowing such political absurdity means opening the door to vicious forces, bringing a high price that the world cannot afford and should not pay.

Related Topics
WWI World War One Communist Party of China Coronavirus pandemic
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

18 killed as Indian plane crashes at storm-hit airport
18 killed as Indian plane crashes at storm-hit airport

LATEST STORIES

Governor Obado freed on bail, barred from entering office
Governor Obado freed on bail, barred from entering office

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Six in ten youths are mentally ill, says study

Six in ten youths are mentally ill, says study
Kepher Otieno 4 hours ago
Mystery cleric with millions of followers but no bank account

Mystery cleric with millions of followers but no bank account
Kevine Omollo 5 hours ago
Ten years later, I still get goosebumps on the pitch

Ten years later, I still get goosebumps on the pitch

Pooja Kotedia 5 hours ago
Unsafe abortion: The problem nobody wants to talk about

Unsafe abortion: The problem nobody wants to talk about
Mercy Kahenda and Saada Hassan 14 hours ago

Read More

Historical memories should not fade, 75 years after Japan's defeat in WWII

World

Historical memories should not fade, 75 years after Japan's defeat in WWII

Historical memories should not fade, 75 years after Japan's defeat in WWII
Problem at US telecoms giant causes global internet outages

World

Problem at US telecoms giant causes global internet outages

Problem at US telecoms giant causes global internet outages
Zimbabwe probes deaths of 12 elephants near Hwange park

World

Zimbabwe probes deaths of 12 elephants near Hwange park

Zimbabwe probes deaths of 12 elephants near Hwange park
Flash floods kill 100 in Afghan city

World

Flash floods kill 100 in Afghan city

Flash floods kill 100 in Afghan city
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.