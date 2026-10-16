Of chaos, two wheels and two sides: How boda-bodas keep the country moving

Few industries capture Kenya’s contradictions as vividly as the boda-boda sector. For millions, the motorcycle is a lifeline, ferrying passengers, delivering goods, creating jobs and connecting communities beyond the reach of conventional public transport.
For others, it has become a source of fear, associated with deadly crashes, reckless riding, mob violence and criminal attacks that have left families grieving and motorists demanding action.
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