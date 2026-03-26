How harsh economy has pushed working Kenyans to side hustles

Arthur Oginga Group Chief Executive Officer Old Mutual Group speaking during Old Mutual Financial Wellness Monitor Report. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Working Kenyans are finding new ways to make money amid increasing economic pressures, with side hustles now the norm in efforts to make ends meet.

A new report released yesterday says 30 per cent of working Kenyans earned more in 2025 compared to the previous year, buoyed by alternative income streams.