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The Gospel narratives tell the story of a man who gives five talents to one servant, two to another, and one to the third. When he returns, the servant given five talents returns the five talents, and the second returns the two talents, but when the third steps up to account for the talent he was given, he condemns the master as a hard man who harvests where he did not plant.

Interestingly, the fellow, with all his wickedness, did not squander the one talent. He buried it in the ground so he could return it to the master.

There is a degree of prudence in this man. But woe unto him. The master is so upset that this servant did not make any profit with his money that he throws him out of his sight.

Enter the World Bank to assess how disciplined we are in financial investments, beginning from revenue collection to its utilisation.

Of course, the World Bank is one of the lenders to Kenya. The report released earlier this month is not very appealing. It is not the kind of scorecard the government or the citizens would have loved to hear.

The report makes Kenya's corruption rate stick out like a sore thumb.

The government heavily relies on tax collection to exist, even to be able to borrow. So, the first lender to the government is the citizen who pays taxes.

The World Bank, among others, is a partner. So the government is expected to return five talents for all the money it receives. Well, that is not the report we get from the World Bank or even from our own Auditor General.

Let us lower the bar. The government should return at least two talents for the two it gets from all its revenue streams. Nope! We don’t even get that. Let us lower the bar further. At least break even by returning one talent to the citizens and the lending institutions. Oh no! That is still too high.

So what is our fiscal performance like? Quite honestly, below the servant given one talent. Look at what the report says.

In relation to businesses, 39 per cent of firms considered corruption a major or severe business constraint in 2025, up from 25 per cent in 2013. Thirty Six per cent reported at least one bribe request in the previous year.

Medium-sized firms were especially exposed: 48 per cent said they were expected to give gifts “to get things done.”

Firms exposed to bribery were over 30 per cent less likely to innovate and had 2–4 percentage points lower growth in labour productivity and sales. Swallow this next pill as well.

Regarding the informal sector, the report says that it accounts for 83.8 per cent of Kenya’s workforce. The report says riders may pay bribes equal to 5–20 per cent of daily earnings, typically Sh 50–100 daily, with occasional larger demands.

In a Kisumu survey, 46.8 per cent of boda-boda drivers reported police harassment; among those threatened, 78.7 per cent said they paid a bribe.

In this report, one example analysed demonstrates how low we have sunk in integrity standards, yet we are not bothered. What do you make of this? For the SGR, the report estimates that Kenya could have saved up to US$900 million using the comparison with similar regional rail projects. The report attributes at least 30 per cent of that potential saving to governance issues, equivalent to at least US$270 million.

Being a praying nation that we are, unfailingly worshipping Friday to Sunday and through the week in various forms, when the master returns, how shall we account for the massive looting and don’t-care attitude towards mega corruption we have normalised?

Millions of Kenyans hardly have two meals a day. The reason is not that there are no jobs, no funds or opportunities.

The report lays the blame on corruption as one major factor for the suffering of millions of Kenyans and the joblessness among young people coming through learning institutions.

Our praying government should introspect and empower institutions such as the EACC, Ombudsman and relevant agencies to ensure zero tolerance for corruption and efficient public service delivery to the citizens.

Dr Mokua is the Director Loyola Centre for Media and Communication