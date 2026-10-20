Kakamega clinical officers sign CBA, end three-month strike

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Kakamega County signs CBA with clinical officers to end three-month strike. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

The Kakamega County Government has signed a 2026 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with clinical officers, ending a three-month-long industrial action.

The new deal paves the way for improved working conditions and the resumption of uninterrupted healthcare services.

The agreement is expected to address employment concerns raised by clinical officers while strengthening relations between the county government and the healthcare professionals following weeks of disruption caused by the industrial dispute.

The signing brings together the county administration and the union representing clinical officers in a renewed commitment to resolving workplace grievances through dialogue and structured negotiations.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, County Public Service Board (CPSB) chairperson James Sakwa said dialogue remained the most effective way of resolving labour disputes and preventing strikes that disrupt essential public services.

“Structured negotiations provide an opportunity for both parties to raise their concerns, find common ground and agree on practical solutions. We must ensure that labour disputes are addressed before they escalate and interfere with service delivery,” said Sakwa.

County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Health Services CPA Livingstone Imbayi commended both parties for reaching an agreement, describing the successful negotiations as an important step towards restoring stability in the county's health sector.

Imbayi said cooperation between the county government and clinical officers was critical to ensuring that residents continued to access healthcare services without interruptions arising from industrial disputes.

“We appreciate both parties for engaging constructively and reaching an agreement. Our priority is to ensure that healthcare workers operate in a stable environment while residents continue receiving the services they need,” said Imbayi.

The CECM for Public Service and County Administration, Dr Boniface Okoth, pledged the county government's commitment to implementing the agreement and addressing the concerns of its workforce.

Okoth said the administration recognised the importance of maintaining harmonious labour relations and would work towards minimising disputes that could lead to future industrial action. Kakamega County signs CBA with clinical officers to end three-month strike. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

“The signing of this agreement is an important step, but its success will depend on implementation. The county government remains committed to addressing staff concerns and strengthening engagement with employees to prevent future disputes,” said Okoth.

Clinical Officers Union Secretary-General Bonface Mutobera said the agreement marked an important milestone in efforts to resolve the grievances that had kept clinical officers away from work.

Mutobera said the union would look to the county government to honour the commitments made under the agreement, noting that improved working conditions were essential to motivating healthcare professionals and ensuring quality service delivery.

“The agreement provides an opportunity to address the concerns raised by our members. We expect the commitments made during negotiations to be implemented so that clinical officers can work in an environment that supports effective service delivery,” said Mutobera.

The signing ceremony was overseen by County Attorney Vivviane Mmbaka and attended by Deputy County Secretary CPA Samson Otieno, CECM for Lands, Urban Areas and Physical Planning Godfrey Owori, and Director of Medical Services Dr Stephen Wandei, among other county officials.

The county government is now expected to implement the agreement's provisions as part of efforts to improve working conditions, strengthen labour relations and ensure reliable healthcare services for residents.

The implementation of the CBA will be key in determining whether the agreement resolves the outstanding concerns and helps prevent similar industrial disputes in the future.