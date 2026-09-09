Transport along Webuye-Eldoret paralysed as leaders and residents protest over insecurity

Audio By Vocalize

Transport along the Webuye-Eldoret Highway was disrupted as Matunda residents protested rising insecurity and demanded stronger police action. [iStockphoto]

Transport services along the Webuye-Eldoret Highway were disrupted after residents of the Matunda area took to the protest over rising insecurity.

Irate protesters demanded an overhaul of the security team in Likuyani sub-county over increased cases of murder and robbery in the area

The residents, led by Likuyani MP Innocent Mugabe and Matunda Ward MCA Collins Sivuno Chapruha, accused the police of failing to contain rising insecurity, saying more than seven people had lost their lives in the area in less than three months.

The latest incident involved the death of Martin Mfunyi, a young man described by his family and residents as a hard-working casual labourer and boda boda rider.

Martin's mother, Mary Coleta, broke down as she mourned her son, whom she described as the mainstay of her life.

“I have been very sad because of the death of my child. He was a hustler, working hard for himself so that he could get something in life. He was my only hope,” she said.

Ms Coleta said her son sustained serious injuries after allegedly being attacked by suspected robbers but believed he could have survived had emergency assistance reached him in time.

“I heard that if they had called for help, my child could have survived. But they called the nearby police and were told they had no hospital and no vehicle,” she said.

She said she would have preferred her son to remain alive, even with injuries, so that she could continue raising money to support his recovery.

Martin's death sparked anger in Matunda, with residents taking to the streets on Tuesday to demand police action over what they described as worsening insecurity.

The residents marched to the local police station seeking an explanation and demanding that security agencies address a series of attacks targeting traders, boda boda operators and other residents.

However, the demonstrations turned chaotic after a confrontation between protesters and police, leading to road closures.

The MP said insecurity had become a major concern in Likuyani, particularly in Matunda and Sango, where businesses had been targeted by criminals.

“We have lost more than seven people in less than two months because of insecurity. Workers and traders in our Matunda market have also been affected. Their shops are being broken into, and some are forced to close early, affecting their incomes,” Mr Mugabe said.

He said he had raised the matter with the then Cabinet Secretary for Interior, Kithure Kindiki, and Deputy Inspector-General of Police Lagat, demanding increased security patrols in the constituency.

“Residents have complained that there are not enough patrols, especially at night. It has reached a level where people are being robbed even during the day. There must be a change in the way security is handled in Likuyani,” he said.

The MP also appealed to Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja to intervene, arguing that the continued loss of lives without arrests had undermined public confidence in the security system.

“We are asking the Inspector-General of Police whether these officers can no longer work in Likuyani. If they have failed, let them be transferred and bring officers who can do the job. People have been killed but nobody has been arrested,” he said.

Mr Chapruha said residents had endured insecurity for too long, claiming that authorities had received reports of several killings without taking sufficient action.

“We have received reports of about six killings in succession. Today we decided we would not sit back and do nothing,” he said.

He said Martin was attacked with a machete before being rushed to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, where he died.

Mr Chapruha accused the police of being more aggressive in dealing with illicit alcohol than in pursuing suspects linked to violent crime.

“When you hear about chang’aa, police officers run very fast. But when it comes to killings, they do not follow up. We have rejected this,” he said.

Residents also accused some police officers of harassment and demanded the removal of the entire local security leadership.

Anderson Mboza, a Matunda resident, claimed police vehicles were readily available and fuelled when officers were conducting operations against illicit alcohol but were allegedly unavailable when residents needed emergency assistance.

“I am asking the IG and Deputy IG Lagat to come to Likuyani within two weeks and clean up this police station. Starting from the OCPD to the OCS and other officers, we want a complete overhaul,” he said.

Other residents echoed the accusations, with Mwela alleging that some officers had mistreated members of the public and demanded money from them.

“Here in Matunda we have suffered a lot. We are asking Mr Mugabe and the Governor to come and intervene because ordinary wananchi are suffering,” he said.

Boda boda operators also said they were increasingly becoming victims of crime, with Ibrahim Ketere saying young people were being killed while trying to earn a living.

“We are killed day and night. If you go forward, you meet police who beat you with batons; if you turn back, you meet criminals who attack you. Where are we supposed to go?” he asked.

He said many boda boda riders were young men struggling to raise money to feed and educate their children.

“We leave home telling our wives and children that we are going to look for work. Then in the evening, you hear that your child has been killed. How do you expect a parent to feel?” he said.

Ms Celestine of Kwabubi said women and traders were also living in fear, forcing some businesses to close early.

“We are in pain. Mothers are being attacked, and our children are being attacked. We close the market early because we cannot trade when our lives are at risk,” she said.

Trader Victor Viaz accused the police of concentrating on operations against illicit alcohol while failing to protect residents from criminals.

“Our young man has died. We are angry. From today, we do not want to see police officers going around arresting young people who are involved in chang’aa while criminals continue attacking our people,” he said.

Another resident, Kilea wa Mbali, narrated what he described as his frustrating experience after reporting a robbery at Matunda Police Station on June 8.

He said police promised to visit his premises to assess the scene but never did so.

“I went back to the police station and asked what I should do because they had failed to come. I was told that June 8 had passed a long time ago and there was nothing they could do to help me,” he said.

He contrasted his experience with the arrest of a young girl over an alleged dispute involving Sh250.

“When I asked why they could not come and see me after my property had been broken into, yet they could arrest a child over Sh250, I was left wondering what we, as citizens, are supposed to do,” he said.

The residents are now demanding urgent intervention from the national government, including increased patrols, investigations into the reported killings and changes to the local police command.

Mr Mugabe said he would continue pressing the national security leadership until residents received adequate protection.

The residents' protests have once again brought the question of security in Matunda and the wider Likuyani area into sharp focus, with the community warning that continued inaction could further erode public confidence in law enforcement.

For Martin's family, however, the security debate has come too late. His mother says she has lost the son who was her source of hope and support.

“I have nothing and nowhere to go. He was my hope in life. He was the one who could do everything for me and help me in all ways,” Ms Coleta said.

However, the police did not respond to the allegations by locals but maintained that the MCA was arrested for inciting locals against the police, who saw several police officers injured and vehicles damaged during the protests.