Narok-Mara blockade raises tourism concern

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Tourist blocked at the Narok-Mara highway.[Courtesy]

A protest over an unrepaired road on the Narok-Mara highway yesterday left tourists travelling to the Maasai Mara stranded, as safari vehicles and cars formed long queues along the key tourism route.

The disruption has sparked concern within the tourism sector, with hotelier Mohammed Hersi warning that such incidents could undermine Kenya’s efforts to attract more international visitors.

Hersi said the protest came at a time when the country was seeking to strengthen its tourism industry and increase international arrivals to five million by 2028.

He acknowledged that residents had legitimate concerns over poor road infrastructure, noting that communities have a right to demand action from the authorities. However, he criticised the decision to block the highway as a way of expressing those grievances.

According to Hersi, the action affected tourists who had travelled to Kenya specifically to experience the Maasai Mara, leaving them stranded from around 10am.

Vehicles starnded at Narok-Mara highway yesterday.[File, Courtesy]

He warned that images and videos of tourists stuck on the road could spread internationally and damage Kenya’s reputation as a tourism destination.

Hersi said the impact could extend beyond the immediate disruption, with disappointed visitors potentially seeking refunds after their travel plans were affected.

The incident comes amid renewed attention to the condition of roads serving the Maasai Mara and the repeated use of road blockades to raise community grievances.

Hersi argued that while residents’ complaints should be addressed, public highways should not become the main avenue for forcing authorities to respond.

He said previous incidents along the Narok-Mara corridor, including disputes involving accidents, land and insecurity, had followed a similar pattern, with authorities intervening to restore access before the situation eventually recurred.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has stressed the importance of accessible roads in supporting the country’s tourism ambitions, particularly as Kenya seeks to double international arrivals to five million by 2028.

Officials have also promised to improve how grievances are handled in an effort to prevent similar disruptions from affecting visitors and the wider tourism industry.

For Hersi, addressing community concerns while ensuring that key tourism routes remain accessible will be essential if Kenya is to maintain confidence among international travellers and achieve its visitor targets.