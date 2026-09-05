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Murkomen and Amin: State terror architects killing without blinking

By David Odongo | Sep. 5, 2026
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In the annals of Kenya's turbulent history, the names of those who wield state power with impunity become etched in public consciousness as symbols of a dark era. As the nation continues to grapple with a wave of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and a palpable clampdown on dissent, two names have emerged as the primary architects of a security apparatus seemingly unhinged from constitutional constraints: Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Director Mohamed Amin.

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