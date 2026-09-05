Murkomen and Amin: State terror architects killing without blinking

In the annals of Kenya's turbulent history, the names of those who wield state power with impunity become etched in public consciousness as symbols of a dark era. As the nation continues to grapple with a wave of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and a palpable clampdown on dissent, two names have emerged as the primary architects of a security apparatus seemingly unhinged from constitutional constraints: Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Director Mohamed Amin.