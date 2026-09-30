Property, divorce and police complaints emerge as key threads before Dutch billionaire Tob Cohen's killing

Fresh details have emerged on what allegedly preceded Tob Cohen’s death, with court testimony laying bare bitter disputes over property documents, divorce proceedings, alleged assaults and conflicting accounts that followed his disappearance.
For months before the Dutch tycoon was killed, his troubled marriage to Sarah Wairimu had increasingly drawn the attention of police, while their dispute over property and the breakdown of their relationship played out both at home and in court.
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