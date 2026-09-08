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Pepela breaks Ford Kenya ranks to back Barasa for Bungoma governor

By David Njaaga | Sep. 8, 2026
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Webuye East MP Martin Wanyonyi Pepela. [Screen grab]

Webuye East MP Martin Wanyonyi Pepela has broken ranks with fellow Ford Kenya legislators backing Tim Wanyonyi for Bungoma governor by endorsing Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa for the 2027 race.

Pepela, a Ford Kenya lawmaker, threw his weight behind Barasa over the weekend as he called for a governor who would work with elected leaders to improve services and infrastructure across the county.

“This investor cannot work alone. I also need colleagues who will help me and a governor who will help me deliver,” said Pepela.

He said he wants the next governor to build early childhood development (ECD) centres with four or five classrooms instead of standalone classrooms to allow children to progress through one facility.

“The friend I am working with is called Didmus Barasa. I have told him that if he becomes governor, every ward must have an ECD centre that will educate our children,” Pepela noted.

Pepela also called for street lighting in Webuye and better roads, saying he would support plans to have the town attain municipality status.

“As governor, I will ensure Webuye becomes a municipality, and once it becomes a municipality, these small roads here will be built,” he explained.

He also called for what he described as a fair distribution of elective positions among political players in Bungoma.

“Other people get the Senate seat; we also get a governor. Other people get Woman Representative; we also get the governorship. We must share these county seats,” Pepela added.

Governor Ken Lusaka is serving his second and final term after first holding the office from 2013 to 2017. Ford Kenya has held the governorship since the start of devolution.

Tim Wanyonyi, the younger brother of Ford Kenya leader and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, has ruled out seeking the party's ticket but has continued to receive support from several Ford Kenya legislators.

Barasa is seeking the governorship on the United Democratic Alliance ticket as politicians position themselves for the 2027 elections.

Pepela's endorsement puts him at odds with Ford Kenya colleagues supporting Wanyonyi and gives Barasa backing from within a party that has dominated Bungoma's county politics.

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Related Topics

Webuye East MP Martin Wanyonyi Pepela Bungoma Politics Tim Wanyonyi Kimilili MP Didmus Baras
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