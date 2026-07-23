Lusaka warns finance office over audit compliance

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Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Governor Kenneth Lusaka has put on notice top county government officers over laxity.

He warned the county finance officers, economists, internal auditors, and all accounting officers against sleeping on the job.

The governor said the affected officials must always provide well-prepared and updated requisite reports, records, and supporting documentation required during the ongoing compliance audit by the Office of the Auditor General.

Speaking during the audit entry meeting held at the governor's office, Lusaka directed all county officers to fully cooperate with the audit team and ensure that all requested information is submitted promptly, accurately, and within the stipulated timelines.

He cautioned that any officer found withholding information, delaying the submission of documents, providing misleading information, or obstructing the audit process will be held personally accountable and subjected to appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with the law and relevant public service regulations.

"Let me be very clear, any officer who withholds documents, fails to submit reports, or attempts to obstruct the audit process will be held personally responsible and will face appropriate disciplinary action. There will be no room for complacency where accountability is concerned," Lusaka noted.

Lusaka underscored that accountability, transparency, and prudent management of public resources remain at the core of his administration's governance agenda.

"Audits are not intended to intimidate public officers but to strengthen governance systems, improve financial management, and promote value for money in the delivery of public services," he noted

He reminded officers that the Office of the Auditor General is an independent constitutional institution mandated to safeguard the prudent use of public resources by examining whether public funds are utilised lawfully, efficiently, and for their intended purposes.

The governor has urged every department to treat the audit exercise with the seriousness it deserves by maintaining accurate records and ensuring full compliance with all audit requirements.

"This audit is not a witch-hunt, but a constitutional process meant to strengthen accountability and improve service delivery. Every officer must cooperate fully and provide all the information required by the audit team without delay," Governor Lusaka stated.

The governor further called on Chief Officers, Directors and departmental heads to take personal responsibility for ensuring that their respective departments provide complete documentation and facilitate the audit process without unnecessary delays.

He emphasised that every public officer has a duty to uphold integrity, professionalism, and accountability in the management of public resources.

Lusaka encouraged county staff to view the audit as an opportunity to identify gaps, strengthen internal controls, improve financial reporting, and enhance service delivery to the people of Bungoma.

He reaffirmed his administration's unwavering commitment to good governance, fiscal discipline, and strict adherence to the Public Finance Management Act and other applicable laws.

"The findings of this audit should help us identify areas for improvement, strengthen our systems, and ensure that we continue delivering quality services to the people of Bungoma," Lusaka noted.

The compliance audit will run for 17 days, during which auditors from the Office of the Auditor General will review the county government's financial management systems, records, and compliance with relevant laws, regulations, and established procedures.