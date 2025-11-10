Governor Lusaka orders audit of VTC enrolment to seal capitation loopholes

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka during the 4th graduation ceremony at Kibabii Vocational Training Centre in Tuuti–Marakaru. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka has ordered a full audit of student enrolment in all Vocational Training Centres (VTCs) across the county, citing growing concerns over inflated figures used to access higher capitation funds.

The directive follows reports that some institutions have been overstating student numbers to tap into government allocations meant to support genuine trainees.

The Governor said the malpractice denies deserving learners the resources they need to complete their training.

Speaking during the 4th graduation ceremony at Kibabii Vocational Training Centre in Tuuti–Marakaru, Lusaka warned that the county will not tolerate institutions manipulating enrolment data for financial gain.

“Capitation is based on the exact number of students per VTC. When numbers are exaggerated, it strains available resources and compromises equitable allocation,"he noted.

He said the audit will help restore transparency and ensure public funds reach the students they are intended to support.

The Governor highlighted the expanding role of VTCs in preparing youth for employment and entrepreneurship, noting that many young people increasingly rely on vocational training as a pathway to economic independence.

He urged graduates to use their new skills to build careers and contribute to local development.

Lusaka also announced that the county will allocate funds in the upcoming budget to expand Kibabii VTC, saying demand for vocational training continues to grow.

Vocational training is a devolved function, and the Governor said his administration will continue prioritising infrastructure and staffing across the institutions.

He assured trainees and instructors that the county is committed to strengthening all VTCs and enforcing accountability measures that safeguard public resources.

“The audit will restore integrity and ensure every deserving student benefits from government support,” Lusaka said.

County officials are expected to begin reviewing enrolment data in the coming weeks, with findings expected to inform future funding allocations.